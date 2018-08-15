Cricket

Duminy encouraged despite South Africa's mixed results

Posted By: OPTA
Colombo, August 15: JP Duminy insists South Africa are feeling positive as they depart Sri Lanka despite a mixed tour.

The Proteas were soundly beaten in both Tests before bouncing back in the first three one-day internationals, recording a trio of victories, but then suffered three straight losses in the final two ODIs and a lone Twenty20 match.

There were some record lows along the way - including Tuesday's T20 total - but Duminy, who has retired from Test cricket, does not believe this tour has been like previous disappointing trips.

"I don't think we're walking away from Sri Lanka with negativity," he said. "I think there's a lot of positives

"I've certainly experienced many tours of the subcontinent when you walk away with your head in your hands not knowing where your next run or next wicket is going to come from.

"Yes, there's disappointment about the Test series but, from a one-day perspective, we've taken huge strides, in my opinion. I'm excited by the brand of cricket we're trying to adopt.

"I believe we can only get better."

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 15, 2018, 4:20 [IST]
