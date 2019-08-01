Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ellyse Perry 'the greatest female player we're ever going to see', says Edwards

By Opta
Ellyse Perry - cropped
Ellyse Perry

London, Aug 1: Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has lauded Australia's Ellyse Perry as "the greatest female player we're ever going to see".

All-rounder Perry played a starring role as Australia thrashed England in the Women's Ashes.

In addition to contributing 378 runs at an average of 94.5 across the multi-format series, more than any other player, the 28-year-old also topped the wicket-taking charts with 15 scalps.

"I loved playing against her and she's definitely improved a lot since I stopped playing," Edwards was quoted as saying by Wisden.

"You knew then she'd become an unbelievable batter. She was mainly a bowler in my career and now we see what an unbelievable all-rounder she is and the greatest female player we're ever going to see.

"In one skill alone, in terms of bowling or batting, she'd be a great. And she's getting better and better with age, she's only 28.

"It's quite scary really to think what she can achieve in the next few years."

Perry averages 50 with the bat in ODIs, 30 in Twenty20s and a remarkable 78 in her eight Test appearances.

She has taken 31 Test wickets at an average of 18 and a further 248 in limited-overs formats for Australia.

More WOMENS CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue