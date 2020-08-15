ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 3, Highlights: England and Pakistan frustrated by rain in gloomy Southampton

Pakistan were due to resume on 223-9 in their first innings, but no play was possible on a rainy, dismal Saturday in Southampton.

Only 86 overs have been bowled in the first three days of the contest. The tourists are seeking a win to set up what would be a series decider at the same venue next week.

With more wet weather and storms forecast, it would appear unlikely Pakistan can draw level at 1-1 in this match, after England pulled off a stunning victory by three wickets in the first Test at Old Trafford.

Mohammad Rizwan showed fight for Azhar Ali's side with an unbeaten 60 on day two after Pakistan were reduced to 176-8.

Official: Play abandoned for the day. Day 3 is a washout. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/PexTaHlRLT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 15, 2020