England announce unchanged squad for third Ashes Test against Australia

England and Lancashire seamer James Anderson is making progress from his injured right calf. Anderson will step up his rehabilitation this week by playing for Lancashire second XI against Leicestershire in a three-day friendly match starting on Tuesday (August 20) at Northern Cricket Club, Liverpool.

He will be assessed on an ongoing basis ahead of selection for the fourth Specsavers Ashes Test at Old Trafford starting on September 4 (Wednesday).

Australia retained the 1-0 lead after they managed to hang on to a draw at Lord's on Sunday (August 18). However, they will be missing the services of Steve Smith, who was hit on the head by Jofra Archer. Smith did not bat in the second innings as they fielded a concussion sub in Marnus Labuschange.

Australia had beaten England in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire, captain), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Jack Leach (Somerset), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).