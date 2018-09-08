England batsmen panicked: Ravindra Jadeja

"Everyone bowled well," he said. "Especially when the partnership between Moeen Ali and Alastair Cook was on, our plan was to stop the boundaries.

"Our plan was that if they didn't get boundaries, they'd panic and play wrong shots and get out. And that's exactly what happened.

"From there we got six wickets for 50 or so. As a bowling department, that is our idea -- not to concede runs. If there's a partnership, we will bowl in good areas. In England, if one wicket falls, you get two or three in a cluster. And that's what happened," said Jadeja.

Jadeja remains determined to represent India in all three formats as he feels playing only Tests is not enough to keep him in good shape for international cricket.

That's Lunch on Day 1 of the 5th Test at The Oval.



England 68/1



Updates - https://t.co/EhPQPnkoy2 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Cz2vYD5ueh — BCCI (@BCCI) September 7, 2018

Jadeja took two for 57 on day one of the fifth and final Test, which happens to be his first of the series.

"For me the biggest thing is that I am playing for India and maybe some day if I do well, I will be back playing all three formats of the game soon enough. But my aim is to convert any opportunity I get into performance," he said.

"When you are playing just one format it is very tough because there is too much gap between matches and the experience (rhythm) you need to play at international level is less. So you have to keep motivating yourself - whenever I get a chance, like in this game, whatever ability I have, I have to give my best on the field."

He outlined playing the holding role as lone spinner, whilst also admitted his aim to fulfill the all-rounder spot for India. "Whenever I get an opportunity to play for India, I will give my best in both aspects - batting and bowling. I want to become a trusted member of the team and I can fulfil the all-rounder slot well because I have done it before in the past. It isn't anything new to me. It is a matter of time.

"When you are going through a bad patch, you need to play more and more to regain your old form and touch. So it is possible the more I play international cricket, the better I will perform and will be able to make a comeback in all three formats," said Jadeja.