Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England bowlers using 'back sweat' to shine the ball

By Pti

Southampton, July 10: Not allowed to use saliva on the ball, England bowlers have resorted to applying back sweat to shine the ball in the ongoing first Test against the West Indies in Southampton.

The opening Test at the Ageas Bowl marks the resumption of international cricket in a "bio-secure" environment after all activities were suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Back sweat has been the major thing at the moment with saliva going out the window," Wood said.

"Only your own, although we're mingling the back sweat a little on the ball, I've got some of Jimmy (Anderson's) and Jofra (Archer's)."

England witnessed a disappointing second day on Thursday (July 9) with West Indies bundling the visitors out for 204 in their first innings.

And Wood admitted that they haven't had the best outing so far in the game.

"We haven't had the best day so plenty to do. I'd prefer a few in the wickets column rather than the pace column," he said.

"They bowled well and got to give them credit, but 204 wasn't on the radar, we''d have liked 250 or 300.

"We didn't get it right with the ball, they got their line and length spot on. It's a bit of cobwebs and rust," Wood added.

More ENGLAND News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATH 1 - 2 SFC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 10:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue