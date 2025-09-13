Cricket England Breach 300-Run Mark in T20Is with Record 304/2 vs South Africa: List of Top 10 Highest T20 International Scores By Avinash Sharma Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 1:10 [IST]

Manchester, Sep 12: England etched their name in the record books by becoming only the third team in international cricket to breach the 300-run mark in T20Is. In the second T20I against South Africa at Old Trafford, Harry Brook’s men posted a mammoth 304/2 in 20 overs, sending the Manchester crowd into raptures.

Leading the charge was Phil Salt, who hammered an unbeaten 141 off just 60 balls, including a flurry of fours and sixes. He was well supported by captain Jos Buttler (83 off 30), Jacob Bethel (26), and Harry Brook himself (41*). The Proteas bowlers were left clueless as England unleashed a relentless batting onslaught.

England Create History at Old Trafford

While Zimbabwe (344/4 vs Gambia) and Nepal (314/3 vs Mongolia) hold the top two spots in highest T20I totals, this was the first time the 300-run barrier was crossed in a T20I featuring two full-member nations. Also Read: Phil Salt Slams Fastest T20I Hundred for England

Phil Salt's Explosive Masterclass

Salt’s innings was a perfect blend of aggression and composure. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter tore into both pace and spin, frequently targeting the shorter boundaries at Old Trafford. His knock featured a remarkable strike rate well above 200, and he barely allowed South Africa’s bowlers to settle into any rhythm.

From ramp shots over fine leg to powerful pulls and drives, Salt showcased the full range of modern T20 batting. This innings not only gave England a historic total but also reaffirmed his role as one of their most dangerous T20 players.

Salt’s heroics will also resonate with Indian fans, given his successful stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025. His fearless approach at the top of the order, much like his IPL exploits, set the tone for England’s batting domination.

Highest Totals in T20Is – Top 10

Team Score Overs RR Opposition Ground Match Date Zimbabwe 344/4 20.0 17.20 v Gambia Nairobi (Ruaraka) 23 Oct 2024 Nepal 314/3 20.0 15.70 v Mongolia Hangzhou 27 Sep 2023 England 304/2 20.0 15.20 v South Africa Manchester 12 Sep 2025 India 297/6 20.0 14.85 v Bangladesh Hyderabad 12 Oct 2024 Zimbabwe 286/5 20.0 14.30 v Seychelles Nairobi (Gym) 19 Oct 2024 India 283/1 20.0 14.15 v South Africa Johannesburg 15 Nov 2024 Afghanistan 278/3 20.0 13.90 v Ireland Dehradun 23 Feb 2019 Czech Rep. 278/4 20.0 13.90 v Turkey Ilfov County 30 Aug 2019 Nigeria 271/4 20.0 13.55 v Ivory Coast Abuja 24 Nov 2024 Malaysia 268/4 20.0 13.40 v Thailand Hangzhou 2 Oct 2023

Having already scored three international T20 hundreds before this, Salt's unbeaten 141* will go down as one of the finest knocks in England's white-ball history-cementing his reputation as a big-game player and one of the most destructive batters in the modern era.

The Harry Brook-led side's batting fireworks against South Africa have not only rewritten history but also added a new chapter to the evolution of T20 cricket, where 300+ totals are no longer unthinkable. With Phil Salt leading the charge, England’s fearless batting template continues to redefine the shortest format.