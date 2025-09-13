England Breach 300-Run Mark in T20Is with Record 304/2 vs South Africa: List of Top 10 Highest T20 International Scores

Leading the charge was Phil Salt, who hammered an unbeaten 141 off just 60 balls, including a flurry of fours and sixes. He was well supported by captain Jos Buttler (83 off 30), Jacob Bethel (26), and Harry Brook himself (41*). The Proteas bowlers were left clueless as England unleashed a relentless batting onslaught.
While Zimbabwe (344/4 vs Gambia) and Nepal (314/3 vs Mongolia) hold the top two spots in highest T20I totals, this was the first time the 300-run barrier was crossed in a T20I featuring two full-member nations. Also Read: Phil Salt Slams Fastest T20I Hundred for England
Salt’s innings was a perfect blend of aggression and composure. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter tore into both pace and spin, frequently targeting the shorter boundaries at Old Trafford. His knock featured a remarkable strike rate well above 200, and he barely allowed South Africa’s bowlers to settle into any rhythm.
From ramp shots over fine leg to powerful pulls and drives, Salt showcased the full range of modern T20 batting. This innings not only gave England a historic total but also reaffirmed his role as one of their most dangerous T20 players.
Salt’s heroics will also resonate with Indian fans, given his successful stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025. His fearless approach at the top of the order, much like his IPL exploits, set the tone for England’s batting domination.
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|Zimbabwe
|344/4
|20.0
|17.20
|v Gambia
|Nairobi (Ruaraka)
|23 Oct 2024
|Nepal
|314/3
|20.0
|15.70
|v Mongolia
|Hangzhou
|27 Sep 2023
|England
|304/2
|20.0
|15.20
|v South Africa
|Manchester
|12 Sep 2025
|India
|297/6
|20.0
|14.85
|v Bangladesh
|Hyderabad
|12 Oct 2024
|Zimbabwe
|286/5
|20.0
|14.30
|v Seychelles
|Nairobi (Gym)
|19 Oct 2024
|India
|283/1
|20.0
|14.15
|v South Africa
|Johannesburg
|15 Nov 2024
|Afghanistan
|278/3
|20.0
|13.90
|v Ireland
|Dehradun
|23 Feb 2019
|Czech Rep.
|278/4
|20.0
|13.90
|v Turkey
|Ilfov County
|30 Aug 2019
|Nigeria
|271/4
|20.0
|13.55
|v Ivory Coast
|Abuja
|24 Nov 2024
|Malaysia
|268/4
|20.0
|13.40
|v Thailand
|Hangzhou
|2 Oct 2023
Having already scored three international T20 hundreds before this, Salt's unbeaten 141* will go down as one of the finest knocks in England's white-ball history-cementing his reputation as a big-game player and one of the most destructive batters in the modern era.
The Harry Brook-led side's batting fireworks against South Africa have not only rewritten history but also added a new chapter to the evolution of T20 cricket, where 300+ totals are no longer unthinkable. With Phil Salt leading the charge, England’s fearless batting template continues to redefine the shortest format.