RCB Star Phil Salt Slams Fastest T20I Hundred for England; From Sahil Chauhan to Phil Salt - Fastest Centuries in T20Is

Manchester, Sep 12: England’s explosive batter Phil Salt etched his name in history books by smashing the fastest T20I hundred for England during the second T20I against South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester.

The wicketkeeper-batter unleashed a brutal assault on the Proteas bowling attack, scoring his fourth T20I hundred. Salt’s knock featured 13 fours and 5 sixes, underlining his reputation as one of the most destructive openers in modern cricket. Prior to this, all of his T20I tons had come against West Indies.

Salt Joins Elite List of T20I Centurions

Phil Salt, who represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025, reached his century in just 39 balls, placing him among the fastest centurions in T20I history. The overall record still belongs to Sahil Chauhan of Estonia, who reached the milestone in just 27 balls against Cyprus in 2024.

England’s Explosive Powerplay Record

Earlier in the match, Salt and captain Jos Buttler gave England a dream start, racing to 100 runs in the first six overs. This became England’s highest-ever Powerplay score and the third-highest in T20I history. Buttler was equally destructive, smashing 65 off 24 balls before converting it into 83 off just 30 deliveries.

Here are the highest Powerplay scores in T20I history:

113 – Australia vs Scotland, Edinburgh (2024)

102 – South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion (2023)

100 – England vs South Africa, Manchester (2025)

Fastest T20I Centuries (As on September 12, 2025)

Player Balls Match Venue Date Sahil Chauhan 27 Estonia v Cyprus Episkopi 17/06/2024 Muhammad Fahad 29 Turkey v Bulgaria Sofia 12/07/2025 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 33 Namibia v Nepal Kirtipur 27/02/2024 Sikandar Raza 33 Zimbabwe v Gambia Nairobi (Ruaraka) 23/10/2024 Kushal Malla 34 Nepal v Mongolia Hangzhou 27/09/2023 DA Miller 35 South Africa v Bangladesh Potchefstroom 29/10/2017 RG Sharma 35 India v Sri Lanka Indore 22/12/2017 S Wickramasekara 35 Czech Republic v Turkey Ilfov County 30/08/2019 Abhishek Sharma 37 India v England Wankhede 02/02/2025 Sheikh Rasik 37 Hungary v Malta Marsa 04/02/2025 Priyan Pushparajan 37 Malta v Estonia Marsa 07/05/2025 Tim David 37 Australia v West Indies Basseterre 25/07/2025 S Periyalwar 39 Romania v Turkey Ilfov County 29/08/2019 Zeeshan Kukikhel 39 Hungary v Austria Lower Austria 05/06/2022 Johnson Charles 39 West Indies v South Africa Centurion 26/03/2023 Phil Salt 39 England v South Africa Manchester 12/09/2025 K Kadowaki-Fleming 40 Japan v South Korea Sano 15/10/2022

Salt’s record-breaking innings not only thrilled the Manchester crowd but also strengthened England’s position as one of the most dangerous T20I sides in the world. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, his form will be crucial for England’s title ambitions.