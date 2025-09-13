RCB Star Phil Salt Slams Fastest T20I Hundred for England; From Sahil Chauhan to Phil Salt - Fastest Centuries in T20Is

Manchester, Sep 12: England’s explosive batter Phil Salt etched his name in history books by smashing the fastest T20I hundred for England during the second T20I against South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester.
The wicketkeeper-batter unleashed a brutal assault on the Proteas bowling attack, scoring his fourth T20I hundred. Salt’s knock featured 13 fours and 5 sixes, underlining his reputation as one of the most destructive openers in modern cricket. Prior to this, all of his T20I tons had come against West Indies.
Phil Salt, who represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025, reached his century in just 39 balls, placing him among the fastest centurions in T20I history. The overall record still belongs to Sahil Chauhan of Estonia, who reached the milestone in just 27 balls against Cyprus in 2024.
Earlier in the match, Salt and captain Jos Buttler gave England a dream start, racing to 100 runs in the first six overs. This became England’s highest-ever Powerplay score and the third-highest in T20I history. Buttler was equally destructive, smashing 65 off 24 balls before converting it into 83 off just 30 deliveries.
|Player
|Balls
|Match
|Venue
|Date
|Sahil Chauhan
|27
|Estonia v Cyprus
|Episkopi
|17/06/2024
|Muhammad Fahad
|29
|Turkey v Bulgaria
|Sofia
|12/07/2025
|Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
|33
|Namibia v Nepal
|Kirtipur
|27/02/2024
|Sikandar Raza
|33
|Zimbabwe v Gambia
|Nairobi (Ruaraka)
|23/10/2024
|Kushal Malla
|34
|Nepal v Mongolia
|Hangzhou
|27/09/2023
|DA Miller
|35
|South Africa v Bangladesh
|Potchefstroom
|29/10/2017
|RG Sharma
|35
|India v Sri Lanka
|Indore
|22/12/2017
|S Wickramasekara
|35
|Czech Republic v Turkey
|Ilfov County
|30/08/2019
|Abhishek Sharma
|37
|India v England
|Wankhede
|02/02/2025
|Sheikh Rasik
|37
|Hungary v Malta
|Marsa
|04/02/2025
|Priyan Pushparajan
|37
|Malta v Estonia
|Marsa
|07/05/2025
|Tim David
|37
|Australia v West Indies
|Basseterre
|25/07/2025
|S Periyalwar
|39
|Romania v Turkey
|Ilfov County
|29/08/2019
|Zeeshan Kukikhel
|39
|Hungary v Austria
|Lower Austria
|05/06/2022
|Johnson Charles
|39
|West Indies v South Africa
|Centurion
|26/03/2023
|Phil Salt
|39
|England v South Africa
|Manchester
|12/09/2025
|K Kadowaki-Fleming
|40
|Japan v South Korea
|Sano
|15/10/2022
Salt’s record-breaking innings not only thrilled the Manchester crowd but also strengthened England’s position as one of the most dangerous T20I sides in the world. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, his form will be crucial for England’s title ambitions.