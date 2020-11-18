England Cricket Board unveils schedule for 2021; Summer season to conclude with 5-Test series against India

Building on this summer's behind closed door men's and women's internationals, the ECB is preparing to stage matches at grounds across England and Wales next year.

A five-Test series against India is planned to headline the men's international summer, following a Royal London Series against Sri Lanka and a Royal London Series and Vitality T20I Series against Pakistan.

Under the current plans, England Women will play South Africa in a Royal London Series and Vitality IT20 Series before hosting New Zealand in a Royal London Series and Vitality T20I Series.

The England Visually Impaired team is also planning to host Australia in a limited-overs series in August, subject to Covid-19 restrictions. England hold the Ashes after their resounding success in Adelaide four years ago with fixtures and dates for next summer's series also yet to be finalised.

Discussions about further series are continuing with the possibility of scheduling additional men's bilateral cricket in June including Test cricket and a Vitality IT20 Series against Sri Lanka.

The ECB will be able to further progress these plans when the detailed scheduling arrangements for the World Test Championship Final, proposed to take place in June 2021, have been finalised by ICC.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: "We had an amazing summer of international cricket this year with some memorable performances, and we know how much enjoyment it brought to people whilst staying at home.

"Next year we've got another big international programme to look forward to, with the thrill of a five-Test series against India as the centrepiece, compelling white ball series for our men and women, and an Ashes Series for our Visually Impaired team. It's an exciting prospect for England fans, and while Covid means there's still a great deal of uncertainty, we really hope to be able to welcome fans back into the grounds safely next year to bring that unique atmosphere to stadia across the country."

Dates and venues for the women's series will be confirmed and tickets are expected to go on sale next year. Fixtures and dates for the visually impaired series are also yet to be confirmed.

Provisional 2021 England Men's home internationals

England Men's Royal London Series against Sri Lanka

The first scheduled series in this initial announcement will see Eoin Morgan's World Cup-winning team host, Sri Lanka, in a three-match Royal London Series.

1st ODI: Tuesday 29 June, Emirates Riverside Durham

2nd ODI: Thursday 1 July, Kia Oval

3rd ODI: Sunday 4 July, Bristol County Ground

England Men's Series against Pakistan

Pakistan are set to return to England for two series after they played matches behind closed doors in England this summer.

Royal London Series

1st ODI: Thursday 8 July, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

2nd ODI: Saturday 10 July, Lord's

3rd ODI: Tuesday 13 July, Edgbaston

Vitality IT20 Series

1st T20I: Friday 16 July, Trent Bridge

2nd T20I: Sunday 18 July, Emerald Headingley

3rd T20I: Tuesday 20 July, Emirates Old Trafford

England Men's Test Series against India

The Test series against India is due to conclude the Men's international summer, with Tests at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Emerald Headingley, the Kia Oval and Emirates Old Trafford.

1st Test: 4-8 August, Trent Bridge

2nd Test: 12-16 August, Lord's

3rd Test: 25-29 August, Emerald Headingley

4th Test: 2-6 Sept, Kia Oval

5th Test: 10-14 Sept, Emirates Old Trafford