'The best way it could've happened' – England debutant Potts revels in four-wicket haul

Potts ended the opening day of the Lord's Test 4-13, with only a bout of cramp denying him a five-for against New Zealand on Thursday.

But after bowling the tourists out for just 132, England were plagued by familiar problems with the bat, being reduced to 116 for seven after losing five wickets for just eight runs towards the end of the day.

1

51776

Earlier on, Potts had needed just five deliveries to dismiss New Zealand captain Kane Williamson before going on to remove Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, and Ajaz Patel.

Potts, speaking to Sky Sports after the close of play, said his debut had been close to perfect, admitting Williamson's decision to bat first allowed him to avoid working up any nervousness before his first delivery.

"It was a great debut, great to get some wickets early on just to settle the nerves," Potts told Sky Sports.

"I think we bowled aggressive, we pitched it up there and we tried to take wickets, which has been one of our goals.

Dream start for new England skipper Stokes as Anderson, Broad and Potts deliver early

"Honestly I think it's the best way it could've worked out, rather than building up the nerves watching us bat and then not knowing how it's going to go.

"It's best to get it out of the way, get the nerves out of the body really early. It was probably the best way it could've happened.

"Once that first ball was down and in, there's no going back on that moment, so it was into my work and away we went!"

Meanwhile, Durham paceman Potts admitted to having had "a tear in the eye" prior to stepping for his first red-ball appearance at Lord's.

"It was a great achievement, I'm really over the moon with it," he said of his maiden Test display.

"[There was] a little bit of a tear in the eye this morning, and I can imagine my mum and dad will have had a tear in theirs as well!

"It's a massive thing. A lot of my hard work is down to my family, it's a testament to their hard work as well as mine."