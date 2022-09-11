England establish lead following frantic start to South Africa decider

Ollie Robinson claimed a five-wicket haul as the tourists were bowled out for just 118, though Marco Jansen responded with four of his own to keep the match, and the series, in the balance.

The third and final Test began two days later than planned, with rain preventing play on Thursday before the death of Queen Elizabeth II saw Friday's action also suspended.

A capacity crowd at The Oval observed a faultless minutes' silence ahead of the national anthem being sung, after which the home seamers took control in an action-packed morning session.

Robinson and James Anderson dismissed South Africa's openers within the first three overs, the former beating Dean Elgar (1) with a ferocious delivery to make the breakthrough.

Robinson's dream start continued as Keegan Petersen (12) made the dire decision to leave a routine ball, before the 28-year-old paceman also had Kyle Verreynne (0) and Wiaan Mulder (3) caught behind.

Things did not get much better for the Proteas after lunch, with Joe Root handing Robinson his fifth wicket with a simple catch to dismiss Jansen, before Stuart Broad finished them off by bringing up four wickets of his own when Ben Stokes caught Anrich Nortje (7).