World Cup head-to-head: England have 1-0 lead over Afghanistan

The hosts will play Afghanistan, playing in their second World Cup, at Old Trafford on June 18.

England and Afghanistan have met only once so far and it was in the 2015 World Cup. England had won by nine wickets on that occasion.

It was an inconsequential match in Sydney as both England and Afghanistan were out of the tournament.

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and sent Mohammad Nabi's men to bat first. The Afghans were 34 for four when Shafiqullah scored 30 to take them past 100 and when they were on 111 for seven, the game was interrupted by rain. Chris Jordan took two for 13 while Ravi Bopara took two for 31.

England's target was revised to 101 in 25 overs and led by openers Alex Hales (37) and Ian Bell (52 not out), the Three Lions had a cakewalk to romp home in the 19th over with nine wickets to spare. The only wicket for Afghanistan was taken by fast medium bowler Hamid Hassan who took dismissed Hales. Jordan was adjudged the man of the match.

The Afghans had managed to win just one match in that World Cup which was against Scotland but they had won hearts with their potential.