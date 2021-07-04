England's third ODI against Sri Lanka abandoned due to rain

Bristol, July 4: England's third ODI series clash with Sri Lanka was abandoned on Sunday after torrential rain in Bristol.
The match was initially suspended in the 34th over of Sri Lanka's innings due to rain, although play resumed after a delay of almost 40 minutes.
Dasun Shanaka hit an unbeaten 48 as the visitors posted 166 all out.
England, hoping to seal a 3-0 series win, never had the chance to respond, though, the match abandoned after relentless rain for around 90 minutes following Sri Lanka's innings.
England are next in action on Thursday in the first ODI against Pakistan in Cardiff, while Sri Lanka start their own ODI series against India on July 13.
