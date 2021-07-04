Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England's third ODI against Sri Lanka abandoned due to rain

By Guy Atkinson

Bristol, July 4: England's third ODI series clash with Sri Lanka was abandoned on Sunday after torrential rain in Bristol.

The match was initially suspended in the 34th over of Sri Lanka's innings due to rain, although play resumed after a delay of almost 40 minutes.

Dasun Shanaka hit an unbeaten 48 as the visitors posted 166 all out.

England, hoping to seal a 3-0 series win, never had the chance to respond, though, the match abandoned after relentless rain for around 90 minutes following Sri Lanka's innings.

England are next in action on Thursday in the first ODI against Pakistan in Cardiff, while Sri Lanka start their own ODI series against India on July 13.

Comments

MORE CRICKET NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: cricket sri lanka england odi
Story first published: Sunday, July 4, 2021, 21:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 4, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments