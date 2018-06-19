Cricket

England set new record for the highest ODI total

Jonny Bairstow cracked a hundred as England rattled up the highest ODI total
Bengaluru, June 19: England created the record for the highest total in one-day cricket during the third ODI against Australia at Trent Bridge, England, on Tuesday (June 19).

Batting first, England made 480 for six against Australia to break the previous mark of 444 set by themselves in 2016 against Pakistan.

There was no moment of respite for Australia bowlers after they asked England to bat first. Jason Roy (82, 61b, 7x4, 4x6) and Jonny Bairstow (139, 92b, 15x4, 5x6) hammered 159 for the opening wicket in just 19.3 overs.

The run out of Roy, the only way his wicket would have fallen on this day, only brought more misery for Australia as England motored away through Bairstow and Alex Hales (147, 92b, 16x4, 5x6).

The second wicket pair added 151 in a little over 16 over as England reached 310 in 34.1 overs. The world record was a forgone conclusion by then, also because of the highly toothless Aussies bowling.

Australia seemed to be pulling things back when they dismissed Bairstow and Jos Buttler in rather quick succession. But that was just a temporary freeze in England innings Hales and skipper Eoin Morgan (67, 30b, 3x4 6x6) milked 124 runs in nearly 11 overs as Aussies were taken to cleaners.

During the course of the innings, Morgan also became the highest run-scorer for England in one-dayers. The 31-year-old Morgan went past Ian Bell's tally of 5416 runs. Morgan has played 202 ODIs and has scored 6120 runs as the rest of the runs came from matches for Ireland.

The charge England made during the course of the innings made it look like that they would cross the 500-barrier for the first time in ODI cricket. But the back-to-back dismissals of Morgan and Hales thwarted those ambitions and slowed down England innings a bit in the final few overs. But by then the hosts had racked up a world record total against a hapless Aussie attack.

With the ICC World Cup 2019 in sight, England powers that be happy with this performance against the Australia. With Roy, Buttler, Bairstow, Hales, Root and Ali making for their top order, there is immense and unprecedented fire power in this England line-up.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 22:42 [IST]
