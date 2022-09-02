England Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Focus on fitness of Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan

Seam bowlers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have recovered from their respective injuries and have been named in both squads.

Both players last played for England during the Test tour of the West Indies back in March.

Two players named in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad, Chris Jordan (finger) and Liam Livingstone (ankle), will continue their rehab and will not tour Pakistan ahead of the World Cup but remain on track to be fit for the tournament in Australia.

England captain Jos Buttler, recovering from a calf injury, will tour Pakistan, but he is expected to be available to play during the latter stages of the seven-match series.

In Buttler's absence, Moeen Ali will captain the side in Pakistan.

Five uncapped players have been announced for the first tour to Pakistan since 2005.

Kent batter Jordan Cox is joined alongside Middlesex seamer Tom Helm, Surrey right-handed bat Will Jacks, Warwickshire quick Olly Stone and Lancashire seamer Luke Wood.

The team will fly to Pakistan on September 14.

England Squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup & Three-Match T20I Series against Australia

1. Jos Buttler (Lancashire) Captain

2. Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

3. Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

4. Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

5. Sam Curran (Surrey)

6. Chris Jordan (Surrey)

7. Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

8. Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

9. Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

10. Phil Salt (Lancashire)

11. Ben Stokes (Durham)

12. Reece Topley (Surrey)

13. David Willey (Yorkshire)

14. Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

15. Mark Wood (Durham)

Travelling Reserves

1. Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

2. Richard Gleeson (Lancashire)

3. Tymal Mills (Sussex)

England Squad to tour Pakistan

1. Jos Buttler (Lancashire) Captain

2. Moeen Ali (Worcestershire) Vice-Captain

3. Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

4. Jordan Cox (Kent)

5. Sam Curran (Surrey)

6. Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

7. Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

8. Richard Gleeson (Lancashire)

9. Tom Helm (Middlesex)

10. Will Jacks (Surrey)

11. Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

12. Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

13. Phil Salt (Lancashire)

14. Olly Stone (Warwickshire)

15. Reece Topley (Surrey)

16. David Willey (Yorkshire)

17. Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

18. Luke Wood (Lancashire)

19. Mark Wood (Durham)