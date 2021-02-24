"England treated selection for India series like PL teams treat early stages of FA Cup," says Michael Vaughan

The much-vaunted England batting line-up failed to capitalise upon the toss which England captain Joe Root won and opted to bat first.

India vs England, 3rd Test: Axar Patel's six-for, Ashwin spin out visitors for 112 at Motera Stadium

Barring opener Zak Crawley - who scored a brilliant 53 - in his first game of the series, England batsmen subdued against a quality spin bowling performance from Axar Patel and R Ashwin. Together the spinners accounted for nine English batsmen as the tourists fell like nine pins.

Criticising the tourists for their rotation policy, Vaughan said coach Chris Silverwood shouldn't have rotated players against the 'best team in the world'.

"England have treated selection for this series like premier league teams treat the early stages of the FA Cup rounds ... #INDvENG Against the best team in the world !!!!!!!" Vaughan tweeted.

Axar and Ashwin wreaked havoc with the pink ball as the entire English side folded under 49 overs in their first innings. With the pitch providing a lot of purchase to the spinners, both Axar and Ashwin made full use of it and decimated the English batting line-up.

Later, Vaughan also felt bad for England spinner Jack Leach - who has been doing the bulk of bowling for the visitors and has been the most effective bowler as well for them - for not getting enough rest.

"I feel sorry for Jack Leach because you need a bit of a breather and can't be the sole attacking bowler on a pitch like this," Vaughan told an English broadcaster while speaking about England's team selection for the third Test.