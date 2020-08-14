England vs Australia ODIs, T20Is announced: Full schedule, venues, timing, live telecast, live streaming

The Australia squad will arrive in England on August 24, travelling to Derbyshire's The Incora County Ground before transferring to Ageas Bowl after England's third Test match against Pakistan on August 27.

Australia will play a 50-over intra-squad practice game and three T20 practice matches before the start of the three-match T20I series commencing on September 4 at Ageas Bowl. The Southampton venue will host all three T20Is including matches on September 6 and September 8.

The three ODIs will take place at the Old Trafford on September11, September 13 and the September 16. The ODIs will form part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: "We owe a significant debt of gratitude to the players, staff and administrators of Cricket Australia for their efforts in getting this tour underway. Their co-operation to ensure these matches are staged is crucial to cricket in this country. It will also provide much-needed financial aid at all levels of cricket in England and Wales as we work through the challenges in front of us.

"The rivalry between England and Australia is the pinnacle of sporting competition. The T20s and the ODI series will be thrilling contests and a perfect way to culminate the men's international season in this extraordinary summer.

"I want to congratulate my colleagues at the ECB and the various bio-secure venues working tirelessly in unprecedented circumstances, as we work to ensure that all England men's international fixtures are fulfilled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In total, 18 international fixtures including six Test matches, six IT20s and six ODIs have been organised across two bio-secure venues, Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford, which is testament to our efficient planning both from an operational and medical point of view. I'm very proud of what our game has achieved, and that cricket is seen as the standard-bearers in developing bio-secure sporting events to the highest of standards."

Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Officer, Nick Hockley, added:

"We are very excited to be heading to England and to get back into the international fray. We congratulate the ECB on leading the resumption of the game in a way that places the health and safety of players and staff at its core.

"We would also like to thank the Australian Government for granting travel exemptions for the Australian men's team, as well as all those who have worked tirelessly to put together a plan that allows for the tour to progress in a bio-secure way."

The schedule:

T20s:

I T20I: September 4, Ageas Bowl (10.30 PM IST)

2nd T20I: September5, Ageas Bowl (6.30 PM IST)

3rd T20I: September 8, Ageas Bowl (10.30 PM IST)

ODIs:

1st ODI: September 11, Old Trafford (5.30 PM IST)

2nd ODI: September 13, Old Trafford (5.30 PM IST)

3rd ODI: September 16, Old Trafford (5.30 PM IST)

Live telecast

All the matches will be live on Sony Sports Networks and streamed live on SONY LIV in India.