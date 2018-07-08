England Vs India, 3rd T20I: Live Updates: Dhawan, Rahul depart cheaply in big run chase

Bristol, July 8: Jason Roy struck a sensational half-century before Hardik Pandya pulled things back for India as England were restricted to 198/9 in the third and deciding T20I between the two teams at Bristol.

Roy (67 off 31 deliveries, 4X4s, 7X6s) gave England a blistering start along with his in-form batting partner Jos Buttler (34 off 21) as England touched triple-figure mark in the 10th over itself.

But Pandya (4/38) helped the visitors pull things back well after being hammered for 22 runs in his first over of the innings. Pandya and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni were involved in all four dismissals.

Dhoni became the first wicketkeeper to take 5 catches in a match and also first to reach 50 T20I catches.

India skipper Virat Kohli won a crucial toss and invited England captain Eoin Morgan in the third and deciding T20I here on Sunday (July 8).

India have made two changes to their side by replacing pacer Siddharth Kaul with unfit Bhuvneshwar Kumar while wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav made way for debutant Deepak Chahar - who is known for swinging both ways. Kuldeep's omission comes as a surprise to many.

England, on the other hand, have also made a change to their Playing XI by replacing out of form Joe Root with all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Here are the Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Here are the live updates from the match:

Fifty! Rohit Sharma brings up his 16th T20I half-century with a boundary. This fifty came off 28 deliveries. Rohit also became the second Indian batsman after Kohli to complete 2000 T20I runs. India reach 70/2 after 6 overs as they chase 199. Rahul's dismissal has halted India's charge. Wicket! India lose their second wicket as dangerous looking KL Rahul (19) is departs as Chris Jordan takes a sensational near the boundary ropes. The batsman tried to hit a consecutive six but falls short of clearing the fence and Jordan pouches a sensational catch. Jake Ball gets a scalp. India: 62/2. Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan departs for 5 as he's caught by Jake Ball at fine leg and David Willey gets the first scalp. India 21/1. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan start India's run chase in response to England's 198/9. 11 runs came from the first over for India as Rohit opened his and team's account with a maximum. End of the innings! England lost their pace in the last four overs as Indian bowlers scripted a remarkable comeback to pull things back and restrict the hosts to 198/9 in 20 overs. Wickets kept perishing in the last five overs as India now have a target of 199 to chase. Wickets! Run Out. Chris Jordan is run out for 4 as MS Dhoni hits bulls eye on the final delivery of the innings. Liam Plunkett departs and Siddharth Kaul gets a wicket. England 8 down. Umesh Yadav rattles David Willey's wicket and England are 7 down. Wicket! Jonny Bairstow departs for 25 as he nicks Pandya and Dhoni does the rest. England are six down. Pandya grabs a four-for. Wicket! Ben Stokes (14) is caught by Virat Kohli as he tried to hit Pandya for a big shot. Third wicket for Hardik and England are 177/5. England reach 150/4 after 15 overs with Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes present at the crease. Chahal has been the pick of Indian bowlers so far. Wickets! Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni combine to get two wickets in a single over. First Eoin Morgan (6) and later Alex Hales (30) were caught behind by Dhoni and Pandya bagged two wickets. England are now four down but still going strong. Tidy! Yuzvendra Chahal leaked 7 runs from the third over he bowled. He's been bowling well in this match. 14 runs came from over no. 10 bowled by Chahar and a wicket. England have reached 111/2 after 10 overs. Two new batsmen are present at the crease but Hales is also looking dangerous. Wicket! Dangerous Jason Roy departs after 31-ball 67 and debutant Deepak Chahar gets his maiden T20I scalp. Roy was looking to cut Chahar but edged it and MS Dhoni pouches it behind the stumps. England: 103/2 after 9.2 overs. Wicket! Jos Buttler is cleaned up by Siddharth Kaul after England batters smashed 12 runs from his over. Buttler walks back for 34 and hosts lose their first wicket for 94. Finally some respite for India. England 94/1. Fifty! Half-century off 23 balls. Jason Roy is looking in ominous touch today and the Indian bowlers are looking for a shelter as they are being hit all round the park. 4,4,6,6,1,1! Absolute Carnage! Jason Roy hammered Hardik Pandya in the first over. England reach 73/0 after 6 overs. What a sensational start this has been for England? 4,0,0,4,0,6! Jason Roy too joins the party as he scored 16 from that over bowled by Umesh Yadav. England 43/0 after 4 overs. Good comeback from Chahar in the second over as he conceded 6 from it. However, Jos Buttler struck a boundary in that over as well. England: 29/0 after 3. Umesh Yadav bowled the second over for India and after bowling three tight deliveries, he was hit for two boundaries. 10 runs came from that over. England: 23/0 after 2 overs. Superb start for England, as Jos Buttler hammers three boundaries off that 1st over bowled by Deepak. 13 runs leaked by the debutant in the first over. Start of England's innings! Jason Roy and Jos Buttler open innings for England. Deepak Chahar, the debutant, starts with the new ball. Match Facts! Adil Rashid has taken eight wickets across his last two appearances at the County Ground in Bristol for England (both ODIs); including his best-ever List A figures (5/27 v Ireland). Joe Root has been involved in three previous England innings at this ground (all ODIs); he’s currently averaging 144 there for his country, including an 84 in his most recent outing (also 11* and 49*). Alex Hales hit his ninth T20I score of 50+ in the second match of this series, no England player has more (Eoin Morgan also 9), it was just the second time he hasn’t opened the batting for the side, hitting 49 against Australia in June on the other occasion (also at 4). Rohit Sharma has been dismissed for three ducks in 2018 in T20I cricket, the joint most of any batsman (also Rubel Hossain). Rohit Sharma needs just 14 runs to follow in the footsteps of Virat Kohli and become the fifth player to score 2,000 T20I runs (also Shoaib Malik, Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill). England are sat on 49 wins and 49 defeats in this form of the game; they could join six other nations in recording 50 victories or if they lose this match, they will become only the third team to reach 50 T20I losses. Match Facts! England hold a narrow head to head advantage over India (W7, L6), however their win in Cardiff ended a run of three straight defeats against them. India have won all seven of their previous 3-match bilateral T20I series, a win in this game would extend that 100% run to eight series. India have not lost consecutive matches in a bilateral series since 2015 when South Africa were the tourists in India. England have played at this venue twice before in T20I cricket; losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka there in 2006 and 2011 respectively. We have a debutant here in the third T20I against England. Deepak Chahar receives his #TeamIndia cap from India Skipper Virat kohli.

Rendered ineffective in the previous match, India's wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal would look to bounce back against 'well-prepared' England batsmen as the two teams clash.

The Indian spin duo faces its first real challenge in more than a year with England batsmen biting back immediately after getting drubbed in Manchester. From Sri Lanka to Australia, to New Zealand, and to South Africa, none of the opponents could easily contend with Chahal-Kuldeep in such quick time.

With Kuldeep returning wicket-less in Cardiff after a sensational five-wicket show in the series-opener and Chahal too taken for runs, they need to find ways to trouble the opponents.

India missed injured Jasprit Bumrah's services on Friday during the death overs as England hit three sixes. His replacement Umesh Yadav has provided wickets (four in two matches) in the powerplays, but he has also conceded runs.

Despite the disappointment at Cardiff, the visitors are still in contention for their sixth consecutive T20I series' win, which is part of an unbeaten run stretching back to September 2017.

The last time India lost a bilateral T20I contest was against West Indies in July 2017, albeit that was a one-off game. In fact, India's last series' loss with more one T20I game also came against the same opposition, at Florida in August 2016. Wrist spin continues to be a deciding factor in the current series as well.

Kuldeep brought the shock-value to the mix of things at Manchester and duly bamboozled England.

The hosts, in turn, prepared well for the second game, despite the short turn-around time, and with a little aid from the pitch, played more selectively against both wrist spinners.

A little change in the England batting line-up also worked wonders. Joe Root was sent up at number four, with skipper Eoin Morgan dropping down to allow the former more time at the crease.

While it didn't help Root in particular as he failed to read the googly for a second match running, it did allow Alex Hales to build partnerships and anchor their win.