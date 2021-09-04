England vs India 4th Test: Rohit Sharma completes 11000 runs as an opener in international cricket

Rohit looked in control all through the morning session and the right-handed batsman was lucky to have got some chances as England's slip fielding once again disappointed them.

Rory Burns - who failed to take a catch of Rohit in the evening session on day two - gave the Indian batsman another breather. Burns failed to take the catch at slip cordon in the morning session on day three too but it was a tough chance.

Rohit - who completed 15000 international runs on day two - achieved yet another personal milestone as he completed 11000 international runs as an opener. The Mumbaikar gave a fresh lease of life to his international career when he started opening innings for India during the 2013 Champions Trophy in England and went on establishing himself as one of the finest limited-overs batsmen of all time.

He even faced more than 700 deliveries on this tour of England and it was the first instance when he faced these many balls in a Test series. His previous best was 683 deliveries he faced against South Africa at home. It was the first instance when Rohit began his career as an opener in the red-ball format.

Earlier in the day, KL Rahul missed out on a well-deserved half-century as he edged senior English pacer James Anderson for 46 and departed after labouring through the day for almost one and a half hours in the morning session.

Anderson's persistence to stick to his strength and kept probing the overnight batsmen. He was finally rewarded in his 13th over of the innings when Rahul found an edge and was caught behind by Jonny Bairstow.

The umpire, however, didn't rule in favour of the fielding side but the bowler's confident appeal compelled captain Joe Root to go upstairs. The ultra-edge confirmed there was clear contact between the bat and ball and Rahul - who had successfully reviewed an LBW decision against him to stay not out - had to walk back this time.

The openers had added 83 runs for the first wicket before Rahul fell and the visitors were trailing by 16 runs. After Karnataka batter's departure, Rohit was joined by Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle.

When the umpire's signalled the end of the session on day three, Rohit was batting on 47* while Pujara was unbeaten at 14. At lunch break, India reached 108/1 in 42 overs and took a lead of 9 runs over England. Pujara showed some positive intent with the bat as he played some good shots in his short stay into the middle.

The duo stitched a partnership of 25 runs off 48 balls between them. Ollie Robinson - who is the leading wicket-taker of the series - bowled well but failed to get any success in the session.