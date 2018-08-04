England Vs India: Twitterati feel for Virat Kohli as Team India go down in 1st Test

The match lasted just over three days but gripped its audience from start to finish, with England's bowlers finally getting the better of the magisterial Virat Kohli (51) to set up victory.

James Anderson said on Friday that he would go to bed dreaming of taking the wicket of Kohli, so troublesome in the first innings, but it was Stokes (4-40) who removed the India captain in a pivotal over in the morning session.

The tourists had been motoring towards their target, having started the day 84 runs short until the Durham all-rounder intervened and tipped a see-saw Test back in England's favour.

Hardik Pandya (31) remained at the crease to keep the visitors in the hunt as he hung into the middle, but Stokes took the decisive wicket to conclude a fine week of cricket for the home side.

India worked hard to get Hardik on strike and he resisted the urge to chase any singles as their target loomed large on the horizon with just one wicket remaining.

He could not evade Stokes, though, and an edge to first slip presented Alastair Cook with a simple catch, exorcising his own drop demons from earlier in the match and clinching a victory.

Indian skipper Kohli did the bulk of scoring for the tourists in both the innings, but he never managed to get the support from the other end. India's hopes of sneaking a win went bleak by no sooner than Kohli perished.

Several experts and fans felt bad for the Indian skipper who deserved to be on the winning side.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Kohli's valiant effort that finally went in vain:

Wining and loosing is a part of game. Very well played captain @imVkohli for scoring runs in both innings. Also many congratulations to team england for the win. @BCCI @englandcricket #INDvsENG — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) August 4, 2018

Adelaide - Kohli 115 & 141 - Lost



Centurion - Kohli 153 & 5 - Lost



Edgbaston - Kohli 149 & 51 - Lost



Kohli did nothing wrong. #EngvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 4, 2018

Regardless of conditions and total ,the 4th inning chase, hardest in test cricket , #TeamIndia needed one of the top order apart from #ViratKohli to fire 🔥 #ENGvIND — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) August 4, 2018

If Virat Kohli had half the support Sachin Tendulkar had (Ganguly, Laxman, Dravid, Sehwag etc), Kohli would have won India many away Tests. #EngvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 4, 2018

When it’s a contest between a team and an individual the team generally wins. #INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 4, 2018

Must feel for Kohli. He'd kept his team alive in both innings. But the rest of the Indian batting was a shambles. Some tough questions need to be asked by the team management of the top order — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 4, 2018

Was always going to be too many once Kohli was out. England ahead but series still open — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 4, 2018

Was always going to be too many once Kohli was out. England ahead but series still open — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 4, 2018

Feel very sad fr @imVkohli ..he did the maximum on either side & still finished up losing..he worked so hard on the ball leaving him that he might’ve forgot there’s an indipper as well..clearly a case of so near yet so far..!Both teams appear to carry fair amount of deadwood.??! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 4, 2018

Thoroughly enjoyed watching that battle. Test cricket at it's best. Triumph over adversity and a joy to watch Virat Kohli craft, construct and conquer his surroundings on to his 22nd test century. — ian bishop (@irbishi) August 2, 2018

Oh yes and this @imVkohli is rather very very good! — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) August 4, 2018

Standing ovation for Kohli. The whole crowd recognises a champion. Also: I have no fingernails. #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 4, 2018