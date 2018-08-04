Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

England Vs India: Twitterati feel for Virat Kohli as Team India go down in 1st Test

Posted By:
England Vs India: Twitterati feel for Virat Kohli as Team India go down in 1st Test

New Delhi, Aug 4: Ben Stokes' inspiring effort with the ball on the fourth day handed England a tense 31-run win over India in an enthralling first Test at Edgbaston on Saturday (August 4).

The match lasted just over three days but gripped its audience from start to finish, with England's bowlers finally getting the better of the magisterial Virat Kohli (51) to set up victory.

James Anderson said on Friday that he would go to bed dreaming of taking the wicket of Kohli, so troublesome in the first innings, but it was Stokes (4-40) who removed the India captain in a pivotal over in the morning session.

The tourists had been motoring towards their target, having started the day 84 runs short until the Durham all-rounder intervened and tipped a see-saw Test back in England's favour.

Hardik Pandya (31) remained at the crease to keep the visitors in the hunt as he hung into the middle, but Stokes took the decisive wicket to conclude a fine week of cricket for the home side.

India worked hard to get Hardik on strike and he resisted the urge to chase any singles as their target loomed large on the horizon with just one wicket remaining.

He could not evade Stokes, though, and an edge to first slip presented Alastair Cook with a simple catch, exorcising his own drop demons from earlier in the match and clinching a victory.

Indian skipper Kohli did the bulk of scoring for the tourists in both the innings, but he never managed to get the support from the other end. India's hopes of sneaking a win went bleak by no sooner than Kohli perished.

Several experts and fans felt bad for the Indian skipper who deserved to be on the winning side.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Kohli's valiant effort that finally went in vain:

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, August 4, 2018, 20:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue