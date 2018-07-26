England Vs India: Virat Kohli awarded international cricketer of the year by Barmy Army

The India skipper, who is presently leading his team in the warm-up game against Essex County Club, was presented two trophies by Andy Thompson, Barmy Army Tour Manager and Membership Secretary, on Wednesday (July 25).

India surge on Day 1 against Essex

"Say Cheese..The @TheBarmyArmy presents #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli with the International Player of the Year for years 2017 and 2018," captioned BCCI handle with Kohli posing with the two trophies.

The 29-year-old Indian batting mainstay was also named the ICC cricketer of the year 2017 (Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy) and ICC ODI cricketer for his superlative performances in the last season across all formats.

The @TheBarmyArmy presents #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli with the International Player of the Year for years 2017 and 2018. pic.twitter.com/sr0Z7TkDYv — BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2018

In the qualification period from 21 September 2016 to the end of 2017, India's captain scored 2,203 Test runs at an average of 77.80 including eight centuries, 1,818 ODI runs at 82.63 including seven centuries, and 299 T20I runs at a strike rate of 153. He also captained his country with distinction, with India flying high at the top of the ICC Test rankings.

It was Kohli's second gong at the 2017 ICC Awards, with the 29-year-old also being named the ODI Player of the Year.

Kohli, meanwhile, warmed-up nicely during the three-day practice game against Essex ahead of the first Test against England with a half-century after India suffered early jitters.

What a fantastic sport @imVkohli is for taking the time to accept 2 x Barmies Awards. We wish him and his team well for the series #maythebestteamwin #ENGvIND https://t.co/DAig00Cu6L — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 25, 2018

Kohli, who had struggled all through the previous Test tour of England in 2014, was instrumental in reviving the Indian innings after the visiting side was reduced to five for two in the third over and 44 for three in the 19th over.

He came out at No 5 at the fall of Ajinkya Rahane (17 off 47 balls) and along with Vijay resurrected the Indian innings with a 93-ball 68 which was studded with 12 fours. The 90 runs he shared with Vijay for the fourth laid the foundation for the likes of Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul to flourish down the order as India batted for 84 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik scored 82 not out and Rahul (58 off 92 balls) also scored a half-century as visitors posted 322 for six on the first day of the tour game. Karthik stitched 114 runs with Rahul for the sixth wicket to take India's score past the 300-mark.

Coming in at No 7 at the fall of Kohli (68) in the second session, Karthik smashed as many as 14 fours from 94 deliveries to remain not out on 82 along with Hardik Pandya (33 not out off 58 balls).