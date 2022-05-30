England vs New Zealand Tests 2022: Schedule, Squads, Venues, India Time, Live Streaming & TV Channel Info

Stokes was named the skipper after Joe Root stepped down from the role earlier in the year, while McCullum was named the red-ball coach for the England team only a couple of weeks ago and his first assignment will be up against New Zealand, whom he led in 31 Tests.

England have named a 13-member squad for the first two Tests and have recalled veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who were left out of the West Indies tour earlier this year.

The hosts have also handed maiden call-ups to Yorkshire batter Harry Brook and Durham pacer Matthew Potts. Brooks scored 758 runs at an average of 151.60 in the County Championship this season, while Potts was the leading wicket-taker with 35 scalps.

Black Caps, meanwhile, will welcome the return of skipper Kane Williamson, who has not played a single Test since November last year. The Kiwis have also added wicketkeeper-batter Michael Bracewell for the first time in the 20-member Test squad.

Another wicketkeeper-batter Cam Fletcher alongside pacer Blair Tickner have also been included in the Black Caps squad.

England will hope to start the new era with a win, having just won one of their last 17 Tests. NZ, on the other hand, have won 2, lost 3 and drawn 2 of their recent 7 Test matches.

The NZ side lost to a County Select XI side heading into the first Test, which is scheduled to be played at the Home of Cricket - Lord's in London. The second Test will be played in Nottingham, while the third and final Test will be played in Leeds.

Here is a look at the squads, schedule, time in IST, telecast and live streaming information for England vs New Zealand Tests 2022:

England vs New Zealand 2022 squads

England (for first two Tests): Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Michael Bracewell (wicketkeeper), Jacob Duffy, Cameron Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

England vs New Zealand 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info in India

The first Test of the England vs New Zealand Test series 2022 will be shown live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD, while the second Test and third Test will be shown live on Sony Six, Sony SIX HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD.

Live Streaming of all the three Test matches will be available via the Sony LIV app and website for premium subscribers.

England vs New Zealand Tests 2022 Schedule

Dates Match Venue Time in IST 2 June-6 June 1st Test Lord's, London 3:30 PM 10 June-14 June 2nd Test Trent Bridge, Nottingham 3:30 PM 23 June-27 June 3rd Test Headingley, Leeds 3:30 PM