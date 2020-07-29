Cricket
England vs Pakistan: Full schedule of three-match Test series as Joe Root to lead unchanged hosts

By
England will face Pakistan in three Tests starting from August 5
England will face Pakistan in three Tests starting from August 5

London, July 29: England Selectors have on Wednesday (July 29) named an unchanged squad for the #raisethebat first Test match against Pakistan starting on Wednesday (August 5) at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

The three-match series will be played behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment.

Commenting on the selection of the squad, National Selector Ed Smith, said: "After three Tests in quick succession against the West Indies, we now turn to an equally condensed Test series against Pakistan, with 15 days of Test cricket scheduled in a three-week period. Our 14-man squad is unchanged.

"County cricket now restarts on Saturday August 1. We want to have sufficient reserves inside the biosecure Test match 'bubble', but we may also want to give opportunities, where possible, for the reserves to play county cricket. As we seek the best balance here, England may make changes to the reserves during the three-match series against Pakistan."

The squad and reserves will report to Old Trafford on Sunday (August 2).

England had beaten West Indies 2-1 in the recently concluded series.

West Indies had started the series with a win at Ageas Bowl in Southampton. But England struck back with wins in the second and third Test at Manchester to win the series and wrest back the Wisden Trophy, which has now been retired.

England Test Squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire) Captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Reserves: James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Dan Lawrence (Essex).

Schedule of the three-match Test series against Pakistan:

1st Test: England v Pakistan, August 5-9, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

2nd Test: England v Pakistan, August 13-17, Ageas Bowl, Southampton

3rd Test: England v Pakistan, August 21-15, Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 19:11 [IST]
