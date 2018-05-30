Cricket

Morgan cleared to lead England, Plunkett returns for ODI series against Scotland, Australia

Posted By:
Morgan cleared to lead England, Plunkett returns

London, May 30: Eoin Morgan will lead England in their upcoming ODI clashes with Scotland and Australia despite fracturing a finger playing for Middlesex.

Morgan was forced to withdraw from Thursday's Hurricane Relief Twenty20 Challenge with the injury, but it will not hamper his England commitments.

England face Scotland in Edinburgh on June 10, before a five-match series with Australia.

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler – who recently earned a Test recall for the Pakistan series – will be rested for the Scotland clash, however the 27-year-old will return against Tim Paine's tourists.

Sam Billings is Buttler's replacement for the opening match but is not part of the selection to face Australia.

The top-ranked ODI side welcomes back Liam Plunkett to their bowling attack for the matches, the seamer having missed the series against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury.

Tom Curran – the man who replaced Plunkett – retains his place, with Craig Overton missing out.

England squad to face Scotland: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England squad to face Australia: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Source: OPTA/OmniSport

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue