England vs Pakistan: Morgan suspended for Trent Bridge ODI due to slow over-rate

By Opta
England captain Eoin Morgan has been suspended for the 4th ODI against Pakistan

London, May 15: England captain Eoin Morgan has been suspended for the fourth one-day international against Pakistan due to a slow over-rate during Tuesday's victory in Bristol.

The skipper become England's most-capped ODI player in a six-wicket win that gave his side a 2-0 series lead with two matches to play, but he will not feature at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Morgan: England's confidence growing ahead of WC

Morgan, who surpassed Paul Collingwood by making a 198th ODI appearance for England at the County Ground, was also fined 40 per cent of his match fee after the hosts were two overs short of bowling 50 in the allotted time.

The batsman had also been found guilty of a minor over-rate offence during an ODI against West Indies in Barbados on February 22.

1
44034

Morgan's team-mates were docked 20 per cent of their match fees.

Jonny Bairstow has also been reprimanded for his reaction to being dismissed for a magnificent 128.

The wicketkeeper-batsman clattered his bat into the stumps after playing on to a delivery from Junaid Khan and has been given one demerit point by the ICC.

 
Bangladesh won by 6 wickets
Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 17:10 [IST]
