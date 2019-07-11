Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Morgan vows England can grin all the way to the World Cup final

By Opta
England captain Eoin Morgan
England captain Eoin Morgan

Birmingham, July 11: Eoin Morgan has told England's players they are already in dreamland at the Cricket World Cup as he backed them to avoid an Edgbaston nightmare.

CWC 2019 Special Page | Stats

New Zealand, through to the Lord's final after upsetting India on Wednesday, await the winners of England's semi-final against Australia, and Morgan believes the hosts are peaking at the right time.

England were on Wednesday (July 10) putting the finishing touches to preparations for Thursday's Australia clash in Birmingham, needing to step up their standard from the 64-run group-stage defeat to the same opposition.

ICC WC 2019: England vs Australia: Semifinal 2: Preview

Australia were clinical at Lord's, where Aaron Finch made a century, Jason Behrendorff took five wickets and Mitchell Starc prised out four victims, but Morgan's side have since beaten India and New Zealand.

1
1

Asked what he expected to see on the faces of his players before their critical match, Morgan said: "I think excitement probably should be the dominant . Everybody is excited and has been the last couple of days to play this game. It's the semi-final of a World Cup.

"The fact that throughout the group stages for a while getting through to this stage looked unlikely, or was called into question, that makes it more exciting for us."

He added: "Sometimes - and I'm guilty of it - you can lose sight of the position that you are in, and the fact you are living your dream. I don't think it is impossible to play with a smile on your face."

Morgan has no doubt England can overcome the reigning world champions and he feels the country is willing his team to achieve something special.

"The amount of good faith and goodwill going around is fantastic, so we sense the support that's with us, but also the opportunity as well," said Morgan.

Australia skipper Finch danced around the question of whether all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will be dropped following a run drought.

Finch is certain the XI fielded by Australia will rise to the occasion.

"World Cups are very special, they bring out the best in the best players," Finch said. "That's why Australia have had a very rich history in World Cups. Winning four of the last five, it's been a great achievement.

"When we look at our side at the moment we are full of confidence going into this game. Obviously, England have been probably the front-runners in world cricket over the last four years, the way they have changed the game, their game plan in particular has been very aggressive, taking it to the opposition.

"We know how they are going to play, they know how we are going to play.

"We have played each other a lot over the last couple of years, so it will be whoever holds their nerves, whoever takes the half-chances, whoever starts off the game really well in the first 10 overs, whether it is with bat or ball, it will be so important for either side."

More EOIN MORGAN News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 2 - July 11 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 7:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue