India Vs Australia T20I records: Kohli leading run-getter, Bumrah top wicket-taker

Most Runs: 1. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is often called as Australia's nemesis for the simple reason that the right-handed batsman has scored a plethora of runs across all-formats against the Aussies.
With 423 runs at an incredible average of 60.42 in 11 games, Kohli has scored most runs between the two teams in the T20Is. Kohli has also notched up 4 fifties against the Men in Baggy Green.
Most Runs: 2. Aaron FInch
The current Australia limited-overs' skipper is second on the list after Kohli. Finch has scored 342 runs in 8 T20Is at an average of 42.75. He has also scored two fifties.
Most Runs: 3. Shane Watson
The Australia all-rounder is the third on the list with 302 runs in 8 T20Is. Watson has scored runs at an average of 50.33 against India. The right-handed batsman had slammed two fifties and a century.
Most Runs: 4. Yuvraj Singh
The swashbuckler has played 10 T20Is against Australia and amassed 283 runs at an average of 56.60. Yuvraj - also a nemesis for Australia - slammed three half-centuries against the Aussies.
Most Runs: 5. Rohit Sharma
The Mumbaikar has played all 15 T20Is against Australia and has scored 283 runs, including 3 fifties.
Wickets: 1. Jasprit Bumrah
The right-arm pacer, who made his international debut against Australia in Australia, is widely hailed as one of the best pacers in the world when it comes to limited overs. Bumrah has been in superb form against Australia as he's picked up 10 wickets in 6 T20Is.
Wickets: 2. Shane Watson
Watson has been the best all-rounder during India-Australia T20Is. The right-handed batsman has not just scored runs but also picked up 10 wickets against India.
Wickets: 3. Ravichandran Ashwin
The off-spinner from India has played 9 T20Is against the Aussies and had 10 scalps to his name against them. He's bowled at an economy of 8.43, including a four-wicket haul.
Wickets: 4. Ravindra Jadeja
The all-rounder has also played 9 T20Is against the Aussies and picked up 8 wickets at an economy of 7.96.
Wickets. 5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
The right-arm swing bowler has picked up six wickets against the Aussies in 4 games. Bhuvneshwar has been pretty economical against the Aussies as well.