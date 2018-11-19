Cricket

India Vs Australia T20I records: Kohli leading run-getter, Bumrah top wicket-taker

Brisbane, Nov 19: Team India, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, will be locking horns with Australia in a three-match Twenty20 International series, starting November 21.

The Men In Blue must be upbeat with their recent limited-overs exploits when they defeated West Indies at home. However, playing Australia in Australia isn't going to be easy for India, even if they are ranked second in ICC T20I rankings.

India tour of Australia: Full Schedule

The visitors would be looking to take inspiration from their previous T20I series win against in Australia where they defeated the hosts 3-0. However, that Indian team was led by the charismatic captain, MS Dhoni, who isn't a part of this Indian squad.

The contests between India and Australia have always been interesting as one can never predict a clear winner out of the two.

The Indian Team might miss the experience of Dhoni, but this Kohli-led side is capable of beating even the toughest of opponents if they play to the best of their potential.

India and Australia have played 16 T20Is so far. The Men In Blue have won 10 while the Aussies have tasted success in 5. One match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Last time when India toured Australia for a limited-overs series in 2016, the Men In Blue whitewashed the Aussies and Kohli would be eager to repeat a similar performance

Here are the few records between India and Australia (Top 5 run scorers and wicket takers in T20Is):

Most Runs: 1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is often called as Australia's nemesis for the simple reason that the right-handed batsman has scored a plethora of runs across all-formats against the Aussies.

With 423 runs at an incredible average of 60.42 in 11 games, Kohli has scored most runs between the two teams in the T20Is. Kohli has also notched up 4 fifties against the Men in Baggy Green.

Most Runs: 2. Aaron FInch

The current Australia limited-overs' skipper is second on the list after Kohli. Finch has scored 342 runs in 8 T20Is at an average of 42.75. He has also scored two fifties.

Most Runs: 3. Shane Watson

The Australia all-rounder is the third on the list with 302 runs in 8 T20Is. Watson has scored runs at an average of 50.33 against India. The right-handed batsman had slammed two fifties and a century.

Most Runs: 4. Yuvraj Singh

The swashbuckler has played 10 T20Is against Australia and amassed 283 runs at an average of 56.60. Yuvraj - also a nemesis for Australia - slammed three half-centuries against the Aussies.

Most Runs: 5. Rohit Sharma

The Mumbaikar has played all 15 T20Is against Australia and has scored 283 runs, including 3 fifties.

Wickets: 1. Jasprit Bumrah

The right-arm pacer, who made his international debut against Australia in Australia, is widely hailed as one of the best pacers in the world when it comes to limited overs. Bumrah has been in superb form against Australia as he's picked up 10 wickets in 6 T20Is.

Wickets: 2. Shane Watson

Watson has been the best all-rounder during India-Australia T20Is. The right-handed batsman has not just scored runs but also picked up 10 wickets against India.

Wickets: 3. Ravichandran Ashwin

The off-spinner from India has played 9 T20Is against the Aussies and had 10 scalps to his name against them. He's bowled at an economy of 8.43, including a four-wicket haul.

Wickets: 4. Ravindra Jadeja

The all-rounder has also played 9 T20Is against the Aussies and picked up 8 wickets at an economy of 7.96.

Wickets. 5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The right-arm swing bowler has picked up six wickets against the Aussies in 4 games. Bhuvneshwar has been pretty economical against the Aussies as well.

Since a few of the above-mentioned players are no more part of their respective teams, we can expect the record books to be re-written.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 23:44 [IST]
