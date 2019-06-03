Experience the trump card of Bangladesh in ICC World Cup 2019: Mashrafe, Mehidy

1. How experience helped Bangladesh

"We have four senior guys who have a lot of experience; guys who have played in many World Cups and we have a lot of belief coming from that. And then our junior guys have also performed strongly," Hasan, who at 21 years old is one of Bangladesh's younger players, said. "There is good communication between our senior and junior guys. It's a good sign. I am really excited today because I have always watched the matches on TV, like in the last World Cup and now, in this World Cup, I am part of it." he said.

2. The contribution of Shakib al Hasan

Mashrafe Mortaza: "I think last year he has been started to bat at three, but unfortunately, he got injured and it takes around six months to come back. Once he's come back, a few matches he played at five. Again, he got the experience and make sure that in the top order that he's batted, he's more responsible and he can hold all the pressures and he can deliver at his best. So, that was the thought behind, and exactly he's spot on, and again, he needs the final and play the first match here, and he performed so well for the team."

On the experienced middle-order

Mortaza: "Yeah, hundred per cent. That is the best we have. I always said, like if you look the experience, I have Tamim and Shakib batting at three, Mushfiqur comes back at four -- batting at six for the depth; and the middle -- batting so well for us and even started slow today, and Soumya, he's coming out with -- something out the box. So it's really I think us and obviously No. 7 is always we are keep changing with Mosa and Mushfiqur and Sabbir Rahman."

3. On the role of batting coach Neil McKenzie

"He's amazing. He's helping our batters so well for I think more than eight months, he's been working with us. I wouldn't say only Neil. I think our whole management part is so well. They are working hard with the boys. We knew that the big tournament is coming, World Cup, and we are starting training for World Cup six months behind. I don't think so after one match, we should be so happy that we could manage to deliver our best. So still, there are a few areas we can improve and hopefully we'll move on from here. Especially, you know, once we have the momentum, we love to keep it going, and as you said, Neil is working so hard for us, and hopefully he will stay with us for a long time."