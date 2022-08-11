Fake News Buster: Sourav Ganguly resigns as BCCI president, here's the truth behind viral news

The tweet sparked a lot of confusion on social media and several fans took the news seriously on the same.

Ganguly resigns - Fake News

A Twitter handle named BCCII carrying the logo of BCCI tweeted on Wednesday (August 10), "NEWS : Mr. Sourav Ganguly has resigned from the post of BCCI chairman citing personal reasons. We wish @SGanguly99 all the best for his future endeavours. Mr. Jay Shah is the new BCCI chairman👏."

🚨 NEWS : Mr. Sourav Ganguly has resigned from the post of BCCI chairman citing personal reasons. We wish @SGanguly99 all the best for his future endeavours.



Mr. Jay Shah is the new BCCI chairman👏#BCCI #TeamIndia — BCCI (@_BCCII) August 10, 2022

Bumrah loses central contract - Fake News

The same Twitter handle further went on to post, "NEWS : Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the Team India Central contracts as per his request to spend more time with his family and to focus on domestic leagues. He will be eligible for Selection as per his availability. We wish @Jaspritbumrah93 all the best 👏."

Vijay Shankar replaces Hardik Pandya in Asia Cup squad - Fake News

Another tweet said, "NEWS : Vijay Shankar has been included in the Asia Cup squad. Hardik Pandya's participation in doubt after sustaining a finger injury during an Optional Training session."

Rishabh Pant dropped from Asia Cup squad - Fake News

"NEWS : Rishabh Pant has been dropped from the Asia Cup Squad as he failed to clear the Mandatory Fitness test. He will head to the NCA to work on his fitness. Sanju Samson has been named his replacement," tweeted the handle.

Fact Check:

The BCCI hasn't announced any such news regarding Ganguly's resignation, Bumrah's central contract, and Pandya's fitness.

Also, the said Twitter handle which tweeted the news regarding Ganguly's resignation, Bumrah missing the contract, and Hardik-Rishabh getting injured, in its bio calls itself a parody account of the BCCI.

Earlier on Thursday (August 11) the said Twitter handle wrote, "This page is just for entertainment purposes. Kindly do not consider my tweets as real official news."