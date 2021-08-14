FanCode to live stream CPL 2021 in India exclusively

Cricket fans across the country can watch all the nail-biting and thrilling action live from the Caribbean, starting on August 26 at 7.30 pm IST, on the FanCode App and www.fancode.com.

This year, the tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis, with all 33 matches being played at Warner Park.

While the whole nation is obsessed with India's ongoing five-Test match series in England, which is shown on the Sony Sports Network, there are many takers for CPL which has a star-studded that features the best cricketing talent from across the world like South Africa's Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir, New Zealand's Glenn Phillips and Colin Munro, Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz, and West Indies' Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo.

FanCode will provide a personalised and comprehensive digital sports coverage of CPL to all Indian sports fans.

Through the FanCode app, fans can experience interactive livestreaming of all CPL matches with data overlays by subscribing for a Tour Pass, without having to opt for a monthly or annual subscription.

Besides streaming, FanCode will offer multimedia commentary, fastest ad-free live scores, in-depth sports statistics and analytics, fantasy sports tips, real-time match highlights, multiple audio feeds and much more for all the CPL matches.

Three of the six teams competing in the ninth edition of CPL are owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises -- Punjab Kings owns St Lucia Kings (formerly St Lucia Zouks), Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired CPL's most successful franchise, and CPL 2020 winners - Trinbago Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals recently acquired Barbados Tridents and rechristened it to Barbados Royals.

FanCode had recently become the only platform to offer official merchandise of all eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises during the 14th edition through its online sports fan merchandising store FanCode Shop.

The IPL 2021 edition was suspended midway due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in India and is expected to resume on September 19 in the UAE.

The final has been tentatively scheduled for October 19.

FanCode is also having the rights of the innovative The Hundred series, currently underway in the Old Blighty.