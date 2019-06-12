Fastest hundreds in World Cup: No top-order batsman from India in top 10

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag to the just-retired Yuvraj Singh to current captain Virat Kohli and the never-to-be forgotten Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India were never short of big hitters at the sport's biggest event. But irony lies in the fact that none of the top 10 batsmen who hit the fastest century in the World Cup is a top-order batsman from India.

The fastest hitter of a ton in World Cup remains Kevin O'Brien of Ireland, a country that just became a Test-playing side. O'Brien had hit his three-figure mark against continental rivals England in Bengaluru in just 50-balls in the 2011 edition held in the subcontinent and also won the group game for his team.

Australia's Glenn Maxwell is the second in the list who scored a hundred in 51 balls against Sri Lanka in a group clash in Sydney in 2015. Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers became the third fastest in the very same edition when he belted a hundred against the West Indies in just 52 balls at the same SCG.

Australia's Matthew Hayden is the fourth in the list with a hundred off 66 balls against South Africa in Basseterre in the West Indies in 2007 while the fifth is a little-known John Davison of Canada who slammed a century in 67 balls against the Caribbeans in Centurion in 2003.

Kapil fastest among Indians with 72-ball hundred

India's best man in the list is Kapil Dev who scored a hundred off 72 balls versus Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup at Tunbridge Wells. In that game, Kapil had come out at No.7 after India were reduced to 17 for 5 but eventually won the match for his country. Australia's Adam Gilchrist also scored a 72-ball hundred in the final of the 2007 World Cup, against Sri Lanka.

The best top-order batsman from India who is in the list is Virender Sehwag who is ranked beyond 10. He scored a hundred in the World Cup by taking 81 balls against Bermuda in Port of Spain in the 2007 WC, which though remains one of India's worst till date.

Tendulkar, who has scored most runs in a World Cup with a tally of 2,278, had his fastest hundred coming in 92 balls, against Kenya in Bristol in 1999.