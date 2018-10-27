Finch named Australia ODI captain, Marsh included for South Africa series

Finch leads a 14-man squad for the series next month, with Josh Hazlewood and Alex Carey named joint vice-captains.

Paine has missed out on selection, while under-fire batsman Shaun Marsh retained his spot despite a poor Test series against Pakistan.

"I'd like to congratulate Aaron, Josh and Alex on being announced as the new captain and joint vice-captains of the Australian ODI squad," national selector Trevor Hohns said.

"As was the case when we announced the Test and T20 captains and vice-captains recently, the selection was based on their strong presentations which outlined their leadership credentials, the actions they have displayed on and off the field and the vision they have for Australian cricket.

"We expect Aaron, Josh and Alex to lead the side through a big Australian summer, where we'll meet South Africa and India, they'll also be driving our standards and values as we prepare our defence of the World Cup, which is only seven months away."

Marsh's two centuries in five ODIs against England earlier this year were enough for him to retain his spot, despite managing just 14 runs in four innings during the Pakistan series.

Chris Lynn was named in the squad after impressing in the domestic 50-over competition this year, making 452 runs at an average of 75.33.

"Chris made it clear he wanted to be considered for the World Cup, and he backed it up with his performances for Queensland in the JLT Cup," Hohns said.

"He was the highest run scorer of the tournament and has been rewarded for his consistency."

Mitchell Marsh and Nathan Lyon are being managed and will miss the series, which begins in Perth on November 4.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (vc), Josh Hazlewood (vc), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Darcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.