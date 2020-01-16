Fit-again Prithvi Shaw 'excited to join teammates' after he leaves for New Zealand

On Thursday, the BCCI said in a statement, "Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has completed his rehab at the NCA and has recovered from his left shoulder injury. He has been made available for selection for all formats of the game. Prithvi has left for New Zealand and will soon join India A."

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar undergoes sports hernia surgery in London, rehab in NCA

Shaw, who will be playing three unofficial ODIs and two unofficial Tests against New Zealand, put up a post on social media. "On my way to New Zealand. Really excited to join my teammates. One of my favourite places where we won the ICC U19 World Cup in 2018," tweeted the Mumbai youngster, along with a picture of himself.

On my way to New Zealand. Really excited to join my teammates. One of my favourite places where we won the ICC U19 World Cup in 2018. pic.twitter.com/TU3svQgcCQ — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) January 16, 2020

Shaw had hurt his left shoulder while saving an overthrow on the opening day of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka last month. He neither fielded during the second day nor he came out to bat and later left for Bengaluru.

Prithvi Shaw ruled out of India A's two upcoming practice matches against New Zealand

The BCCI had confirmed on January 7th that Shaw had suffered from rotator cuff and labrum injury to his left shoulder while fielding during Mumbai's match. He had then been ruled out of the two practice matches and the BCCI had stated then that a call on his participation in the one-day and four-day matches will be taken at a later stage.

The India A team is scheduled to play three one-dayers and two unofficial Tests during the tour, starting January 22.

The senior India team's tour of New Zealand comprises five T20 Internationals, three ODIs and two Test matches. This series begins on January 24.

Source: With inputs from BCCI