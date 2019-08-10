Four new captains for KPL’s eighth season

Bengaluru Blasters have replaced Robin Uthappa with Jonathan Rongsen. Mir Kaunian Abbas has taken over the reins from Stuart Binny for the Belagavi Panthers. Abhimanyu Mithun’s lack of domestic commitment means he will now lead the Shivamogga Lions through the season. Amit Verma will now don the role of skipper for Mysuru Warriors in place of J Suchith.

Bijapur Bulls, Hubli Tigers and Ballari Tuskers have adopted a more traditional approach, retaining seasoned pros Bharath Chipli, R Vinay Kumar and CM Gautam for positions at the helm.

Vinay Kumar and Mithun were not present at the unveiling due to other commitments. Several Karnataka State Cricket Association officials and team owners were all in attendance.

“We are very confident of putting on another title-winning show this season,” Bijapur Bulls’ Bharath Chipli said. “We are always considered title contenders and while that add some pressure, it also gives us the confidence to succeed against any odds. We are very confident.”

Bengaluru Blasters’ Jonathan Rongsen said: “Some are already calling us the best team on paper. While that is probably true, we need to utilise all this talent and make it count. We haven’t won a title since the inaugural edition. I hope to use all of my experience in bringing us the trophy.”

Meanwhile, Hon. KSCA president Sanjay Desai announced that J Abhiram will replace former India Test pacer Dodda Ganesh, who has signed up as the head coach with Goa, in the selection committee for Ranji Trophy.

He also announced that 20 children each from government schools in Hubli, Belgaum, Mysore and Shimogga will be selected to attend KSCA coaching camps. Legendary Indian cricketer BS Chandrasekhar, the brain behind the idea, will monitor the camps.

KSCA AND KPL IN RELIEF MODE

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Cricket Association and franchise owners showed solidarity in their commitment to helping those in flood-hit areas in Karnataka.

The depression which has caused torrential rainfall in numerous states has increased the death toll in the country to over 70, and a number of those deaths have occurred in the regions of North Karnataka and Kodagu.

“We have pulled together a lot of relief material over the last few days,” said Mysore Warriors owner Arjun Ranga. “The issue is getting the material to those affected. We are working closely with local NGOs to sort this out.”

Source: Press Release