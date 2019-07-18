From Bedi to Ravi Shastri, a timeline of Indian coaches

1. Bishan Singh Bedi (1990-91)

Bedi was the first head coach of India and it ended the years-long pratice of having tour-wise managers. However, Bedi's tenure was a tumultous one and his blunt style never really made the players comfortable.

2. Abbas Ali Baig (1991-92)

Baig, a former Indian batsman, took over from Bedi and coached the team during the tour to Australia and in the 1992 World Cup. But his stint too was not very successful.

3. Ajit Wadekar (1992-96)

Wadekar combined with Mohammed Azharuddin and made India a formidabe force and used the spin trio of Anil Kumble, Venkatpathy Raju and Rajesh Chauhan to telling effect. India never lost a home series during that period and also won the Hero Cup.

4. Sandeep Patil (1996)

The dashing batsman of the 80s took over as coach amid much expectations but never really managed to produce the results. He was sacked after the tour of England which was marred by controversies. The only high point was the debuts of Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly.

5. Madan Lal (1996-97)

The World Cup-winning pacer started with a bang beating Australia and South Africa at home across all formats. But a disastrous tour of West Indies and that agonising 81 all out while chasing 120 marked the end of his coaching stint.

6. Anshuman Gaekwad (1997-1999, 2000)

Gaekwad had rather bright tenure as coach. India beat a strong Australian side 2-1 at home and beat Pakistan at Feroze Shah Kotla, a Test that saw Anil Kumble taking 10 wickets. His stint lasted for two years and returned as interim coach when Kapil Dev stepped down in 2000.

7. Kapil Dev (1999-2000)

The World Cup winning captain had a torrid time as India's coach. India were walloped by Australia in an away series and more damningly South Africa beat India at home. Then came the match-fixing allegations and his former teammate Manoj Prabhakar pointed fingers at Kapil too. Finally, he submiited his resignation after a forgettable spell.

8. John Wright (2000-2005)

He was the first foreign coach of India till date the longest-serving head coach as well with his tenure lasting a good five years. Wright and Ganguly changed the face of Indian cricket and they drew series in England and Australia. The epochal series against Australia at home too took place under Wright's tenure. India had also beaten Pakistan in an away series. Wright stepped down after India lost to Australia at home and drew the home series against Pakistan.

9. Greg Chappell (2005-2007)

Chappell's era will be remembered for his tussles with senior players like Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. There was a series win in West Indies but a first-round exit in the 2007 World Cup ended the Australian's time with Indian team.

10. Gary Kirsten (2008-2011)

Kirsten, a former South African opening batsmen, forged a fine combination with MS Dhoni and made India a strong team across the formats. India won the 50-over World Cup in 2011 under Kirsten's regime. It was generally successful term but he opted not to renew his contract after the 2011 WC.

11. Duncan Fletcher

Under Fletcher, India won the Champions Trophy in 2013 but India kept losing away series in England and Australia and they even lost a home series against England in 2012. But Fletcher managed to remain in the seat for four years and his tenure ended with India's semifinal exit in the 2015 WC.

12. Ravi Shastri (2015-2016)

Shastri's one-year term saw India achieving some fine results. India beat Sri Lanka in an away series and blanked South Africa at home.

13. Anil Kumble (2016-2017)

Kumble had a good tenure with India winning a series in West Indies and lording over all comers at home. Kumble's final assignment was the 2017 Champions Trophy where India lost to Pakistan in the final and Kumble stepped down after talks about rift with some players including captain Virat Kohli.