GT Team 2023 Players List: Full List of Gujarat Titans Players With Price in IPL 2023

The Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya, who clinched the title in their maiden IPL, had retained 18 players, the minimum requirement for a squad in a season, ahead of the auction.

The overseas stars released by Titans were England's Jason Roy and West Indies' Dominic Drakes, while New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz were traded to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Apart from the aforementioned overseas players, Indian duo Varun Aaron and Gurkeerat Singh were also released by the reigning champions, who went into the IPL Auction 2023 with a budget of Rs 19.25 Crores.

And with very little business to do of filling a maximum of 7 slots, including 2 max overseas slots at the IPL Auction 2023 held in Kochi on Friday (December 23), GT bought New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson at his base price of Rs 2 Crore.

They also landed West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith unopposed for a base price of Rs 50 Lakhs and later bought uncapped Indian players KS Bharat and Shivam Mavi for a combined Rs 7.20 Crore.

Now, here is a look at how the GT 2023 Team looks after the IPL 2023 Auction:

GT 2023 Retained Players With Price List

Player Country Role U/C/A Price in INR Shubman Gill India Batter Capped Rs 8 Crore David Miller South Africa Batter Capped Rs 3 Crore Abhinav Manohar India Batter Uncapped Rs 2.60 Crore B Sai Sudarshan India Batter Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Wriddhiman Saha India Wicketkeeper Capped Rs 1.90 Crore Matthew Wade Australia Wicketkeeper Capped Rs 2.40 Crore Hardik Pandya India All-rounder Capped Rs 15 Crore Rahul Tewatia India All-rounder Uncapped Rs 9 Crore Vijay Shankar India All-rounder Capped Rs 1.40 Crore Jayant Yadav India All-rounder Capped Rs 1.70 Crore Rashid Khan Afghanistan Bowler Capped Rs 15 Crore R Sai Kishore India Bowler Uncapped Rs 3 Crore Alzarri Joseph West Indies Bowler Capped Rs 2.40 Crore Mohammed Shami India Bowler Capped Rs 6.25 Crore Noor Ahmad Afghanistan Bowler Capped Rs 30 Lakhs Pradeep Sangwan India Bowler Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Darshan Nalkande India Bowler Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Yash Dayal India Bowler Uncapped Rs 3.20 Crore

GT 2023 Auction Players List

Player Country U/C/A Role Base Price In INR Bought For in INR Kane Williamson New Zealand Capped Batter Rs 2 Crore Rs 2 Crore Odean Smith West Indies Capped All-rounder Rs 50 Lakhs Rs 50 Lakhs KS Bharat India Uncapped Wicketkeeper Rs 20 Lakhs Rs 1.20 Crore Shivam Mavi India Uncapped Bowler Rs 40 Lakhs Rs 6 Crore

Gujarat Titans Squad For IPL 2023

Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, KS Bharat, Hardik Pandya (captain), Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan.