GT vs RCB IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Scorecard, Post-Match Presentation

The Titans now have 16 points from 10 matches, and they are the table toppers too. On the other hand, RCB are stuck at 10 points from 10 matches and they need to win the remaining matches to be in contention for a playoff berth.

That apart, here are post-match presentation highlights, full list of awards, man of the match details from the GT vs RCB match.

Full list of awards (All awards carry Rs 1 lakh)

Super Striker of the match: Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Game Changer of the match: Rahul Tewatia (GT)

Let's Crack It 6s: Rahul Tewatia (GT)

Power player of the match: Pradeep Sangwan (GT)

Most valuable asset of the match: David Miller (GT)

Fastest Delivery of the match: Mohammad Siraj (RCB)

On the go 4s: Virat Kohli (RCB)

Player of the match: Rahul Tewatia (GT)

Players’ Comments

David Miller, GT batsman: “Another game with Tewatia was great, it's important to have such performances to get to the playoffs. Playing a lot of golf helped, but being relaxed with Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten in the coaches list helped.

“Hardik has taken to captaincy well, his batting is good. He's level-headed off the field and has managed the atmosphere excellently. Role clarity is essential, we are feeding off each other.

“Hope we put a well-rounded performance soon to go one step better from now, where we are doing well in parts. We have been good in the power play. It was pretty hot, so we will have a few ice-baths and cold beers.”

Faf du Plessis, RCB Captain: “We tried to get 175-180. They bowled well in the middle and kept us down. We started well with the ball but they played under pressure really well as they are in the tournament. Patidar played really well and with confidence.

“After two bad performances with the bat, coming back was good. But the bowlers being taken down by good batting took it their way. There was big side on one side, and there was one over where most balls went to the leg side. Virat Kohli…It was a huge step in the right direction to get a solid 50. You want one of your top 4 to get the 70s in the future, so it's good.”