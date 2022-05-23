GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Stats & Records Preview: Chahal, Samson, Shami, Buttler, Ashwin eye milestones

The winner will progress to the final, while the loser will get another chance to enter the summit clash through the Qualifier 2.

ALSO READ: IPL SPECIAL PAGE

The team goals apart, players will eye to achieve a host of records in this match and here’s a list of approaching milestones in the GT vs RR match.

1 GT vs RR head to head

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals played against each other once in the IPL 2022. On April 14, Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs. So, GT have a 1-0 edge in head to head record.

2 IPL records at Eden Gardens

Highest total: 232/2 by KKR vs MI

Lowest total: 49 all out by RCB vs KKR

Most IPL runs: Gautam Gambhir (1462 runs)

Most IPL wickets: Sunil Narine (56)

Highest individual score: Mahela Jayawardene (110)

Best Bowling: Sunil Narine (5/19)

IPL matches played: 78

Batting first won in IPL: 30

Batting second won in IPL: 47

No Result: 1

3. RR IPL Stats

Highest total: 226/5 vs PBKS, 2020

Lowest Total: 58 all out vs RCB, 2009

Top run-getter: Ajinkya Rahane: 3098 runs.

Highest individual score: 124: Jos Buttler

Most 50s: Ajinkya Rahane: 19

Most 100s: Jos Buttler: 4.

Most 6s: Sanju Samson: 132.

Most 4s: Ajinkya Rahane: 302

Most wickets: Siddhardth Trivedi: 65

Best figures: 6/14, Sohail Tanvir.

Highest partnership: 152: Ben Stokes/Sanju Samson

4 GT vs RR approaching milestones

1 RR captain Sanju Samson is 43 runs away from completing 3000 runs for the Royals. He could be the second batsman after Ajinkya Rahane to do that for the club.

2 RR batter Sanju Samson needs 9 more fours to complete 250 fours for the Royals.

3 RR batsman Sanju Samson needs 58 runs to reach 3500 runs in the IPL.

4 RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal needs 2 more wickets to overtake Chris Morris and Amit Singh in the wicket-takers list. Chahal has 26 wickets from 24 matches while Amit and Morris have 28 wickets each.

5 RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal needs 2 more wickets to overtake Amit Mishra as 3rd highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Chahal now has 165 wickets and Mishra has 166 wickets.

6 RR spinner R Ashwin requires 2 more wickets to go past Piyush Chawla as the 5th highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Ashwin has 156 wickets and Chawla has 156 wickets.

7 RR opener Jos Buttler needs 36 runs to reach 8000 runs in T20s.

8 RR batsman Jos Buttler needs 4 more sixes to reach 350 sixes mark in the T20s.

9 RR batter Jos Butter requires 5 more fours to reach 700 fours mark in the T20s.

10 GT batsman David Miller needs 14 more fours to reach 600 fours in the T20s.

11 GT pacer Mohammad Shami needs 3 more wickets to reach 100 wickets in the IPL.

12 GT batsman Shubman Gill needs 5 more sixes to reach 50 sixes mark in the IPL.