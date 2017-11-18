Hafeez should give up bowling after third suspension – Akram

London, November 18: Wasim Akram has told Mohammad Hafeez to give up bowling and concentrate on his batting after being suspended for an illegal action for a third time.

Hafeez was reported for a suspect action following Pakistan's third one-day international against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi last month, and was banned from bowling by the ICC on Thursday.

An independent assessment found "the majority of his deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations".

As a result, the 37-year-old was order to stop bowling and remodify his action before being able to apply for re-assessment.

It is the third time Hafeez has fallen foul of the rules – the previous two coming in 2014 and 2015 – and Pakistan legend Akram says it is time to focus on one discipline.

"I think Hafeez should give up bowling now and just concentrate on his batting. Work harder on his batting," said the former fast bowler.

"He is experienced and he just needs to work harder on his batting and it will be good for his career.

"I think Hafeez does not realise that he has been bowling a lot and when he bowls a lot he tends to get tired which is natural and that is when I think his elbow extension exceeds the 15 degrees extension allowed by the ICC."

