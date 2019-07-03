New Zealand without Ferguson for crucial World Cup clash against England

The fast bowler, 28, has taken 17 wickets during the group stage, putting him second on the list of the tournament's most successful bowlers, behind Australia's Mitchell Starc.

However, a minor injury meant Ferguson was not considered for selection against England, with the announcement coming less than 90 minutes before play was due to begin at The Riverside.

New Zealand issued a statement on Twitter that read: "Lockie Ferguson has a tight left hamstring and will miss today's match against England as a precaution."

A win for either side secures a place in the semi-finals, while the loser will have to wait on the result of Pakistan's game against Sri Lanka at Lord's on Friday to find out if they will progress.