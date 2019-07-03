Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

New Zealand without Ferguson for crucial World Cup clash against England

By Opta
New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of England clash due to injury
New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of England clash due to injury

Chester-le-Street, July 3: New Zealand's leading wicket-taker Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of Wednesday's Cricket World Cup clash with England.

The fast bowler, 28, has taken 17 wickets during the group stage, putting him second on the list of the tournament's most successful bowlers, behind Australia's Mitchell Starc.

However, a minor injury meant Ferguson was not considered for selection against England, with the announcement coming less than 90 minutes before play was due to begin at The Riverside.

New Zealand issued a statement on Twitter that read: "Lockie Ferguson has a tight left hamstring and will miss today's match against England as a precaution."

A win for either side secures a place in the semi-finals, while the loser will have to wait on the result of Pakistan's game against Sri Lanka at Lord's on Friday to find out if they will progress.

More LOCKIE FERGUSON News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 41 - July 3 2019, 03:00 PM
England
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won the toss and elected to bat.
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue