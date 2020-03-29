Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hanuma Vihari using lockdown to sharpen skills for Australia tour

By Pti
Hanuma Vihari

New Delhi, March 29: Confined to his home due to the nationwide lockdown, India batsman Hanuma Vihari says he will use the time to "sharpen" his skills for the Australian tour, scheduled towards the end of the year.

As with other sports across the world, cricket has also come to a standstill because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed over 30000 lives while infecting more than 6.5 lakh people.

"I am going to use this time to focus on my fitness, sharpen my skills for county cricket as well as for the Australia tour in late 2020," Vihari, who was part of India's last tour of New Zealand, was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'.

Though there is a lot of uncertainty over when sport will resume, the middle-order batsman said he has has his "fingers crossed".

"Mentally I am trying hard to keep myself positive and busy. My challenge is: there is no cricket for the next three to four months. I do have a summer to look forward to having signed with a team in the English County Championship, where my contract starts from late August. Fingers crossed about that."

Vihari added that this forced break will ensure he is home for his first marriage anniversary, which might not have been the case otherwise thanks to a busy cricket calendar.

"One good thing that will come out of this break is: I will able to celebrate my first wedding anniversary with my wife on May 19. In normal circumstances I might have been busy with cricket. So at least one person is not complaining too much!"

Will play county cricket once COVID-19 is under control: Vihari

With nothing much to do at home, he said he has been repeatedly watching clippings of the 2005 Ashes.

"A few days into this enforced break because of the pandemic, I have begun to realise all the implications: I cannot go out, meet friends or do anything, pretty much. But that is the need of the hour - you have to isolate yourself and make sure things settle down.

"I know boredom will set in easily, but I have a solution for that: watching the 2005 Ashes on video. It is my favourite. I have lost count of how many times I have watched it.

"Also, I have been planning on taking up yoga. It's something I have thought of doing for a year, in fact."

More HANUMA VIHARI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 13:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue