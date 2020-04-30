Cricket
Happy 33 Rohit Sharma! These numbers will reveal Indian vice-captain is a monster batsman

By
Happy 33 Rohit Sharma! These numbers will reveal Indian vice-captain is a monster batsman
Happy 33 Rohit Sharma! These numbers will reveal Indian vice-captain is a monster batsman

Bengaluru, April 30: Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday (April 30) and wishes poured in for 'Hitman' from all over the cricketing fraternity. The Indian vice-captain is a modern great in white ball formats with a slew of records owned by him.

Here's MyKhel takes a quick look at why Rohit is a monster batsman in ODIs and T20Is.

1. Three ODI double hundreds

1. Three ODI double hundreds

Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman to score 200 in ODI cricket when he achieved that feat in 2010 against South Africa at Gwalior. But between 2013 and 2017 Rohit Sharma went past that mark three times - a 209 against Australia at Bengaluru in 2013, 264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in 2014 and 208 against Sri Lanka in 2017. He remains the only batsman to have gone past double hundred on more than one occasion in ODI cricket.

2. The big conversion

2. The big conversion

It is quite well known that Rohit likes to score big scores. But as once Alastair Cook said Rohit loves his ‘Daddy Hundred'. The Mumbaikar does not go slow after reaching his hundred and if anything he accelerates his scoring much to the dismay of the opposition. He has the highest run per innings after hundred. Rohit averages 139.28, ahead of Viv Richards (135.09), David Warner (134.78), MS Dhoni (129.70) and Chris Gayle (129.20).

3. Runs and sixes

3. Runs and sixes

Rohit Sharma once struggled to score run in ODI and now it sounds bizarre. He was the third slowest Indian batsman to reach 2000 runs in ODIs. It took him 82 innings to reach that milestone. But since then that turnaround came and Rohit became consistent in white ball formats. From being a slow couch, Rohit became the third fastest in the history of ODI cricket to reach 9000 runs in 217 innings, behind Virat Kohli (194 innings) and AB de Villiers (205 innings). He currently has 9115 runs from 224 ODIs at 49.3 with 29 hundreds and 43 fifties. He is also the fastest to 400 international sixes.

4. IPL giant

4. IPL giant

After joining Mumbai Indians from erstwhile Deccan Chargers, Rohit gone from strength to strength. Started off as their premier batsman, Rohit made the natural progression to their captaincy. It brought out the best out him as Rohit led the franchise to four IPL titles, the most by any team. Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni is second with three crowns. He also holds the record of hitting five or more sixes in an innings the most time - 9. He is ahead of Dhoni and Suresh Raina (8 times each), Rishabh Pant (7) and Virender Sehwag (6).

Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 12:30 [IST]
