Harbhajan Singh: 'No one comes and talk to you in this present Indian set-up'

The IPL, Harbhajan, said could be an ideal platform to pave the way for his return to national colours but lack of communication is an issue as per him.

"I'm ready. If I can bowl well in IPL, which is a very difficult tournament for bowlers because the grounds are smaller, and all the top players in world cricket play in the IPL...it is very challenging to bowl against them and if you can do well against them in IPL, you can do well in international cricket. I have bowled predominantly in the powerplay and middle overs and got wickets," Harbhajan was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Harbhajan is one of the finest IPL performers with 150 wickets at an economy of 7.05. For India too, Harbhajan has a very good T20I record. R Ashwin has taken 52 wickets in 46 matches at an economy of 6.97, Harbhajan has 25 wickets from 28 matches at 6.20 and Washington Sundar has grabbed 19 wickets in 23 matches at an 6.93.

Harbhajan said it hurt him when the selectors didn't drafted him despite his IPL successes. "They will not look at me because they feel I am too old, I also don't play any domestic cricket. In the last four-five years they did not look at me even though I was doing well in the IPL, taking wickets and I had all my records to back my case," he said.

"In international cricket not all teams have quality players like IPL teams, where every team has a top-six which is good. Yes, Australia, England, India have all got very good batting line-ups. But if I can get Johnny Bairstow and David Warner in IPL, don't you think I can get them in international cricket? But it is not in my hands. No one comes and talk to you in this present Indian set-up," he added.