Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic tie knot, set to become parents soon

By
Hardik Pandya Natasa Stankovic tie knot, set to become parents soon. The India all-rounder announced the happy news through his social media accounts.
Hardik Pandya Natasa Stankovic tie knot, set to become parents soon. The India all-rounder announced the happy news through his social media accounts.

Bengaluru, May 31: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has tied knots with his fiancée Natasa Stankovic and the couple has also announced that they are expecting a baby soon.

Krunal Pandya, brother of Hardik, also shared pictures of the whole family in his social media accounts and announced to the world the happy news about his brother. Krunal has also played for India in the shorter formats.

"Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," Hardik Pandya wrote on his Instagram.

"Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged," Hardik's father Himanshu was quoted as saying by Bombay Times.

This is indeed a big and good news for Hardik as he was going through a harrowed time as a cricketer of late. The all-rounder, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, got himself embroiled in controversy over a few remarks in a TV show - Coffee with Karan, hosted by Bollywood director Karan Johar.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Thereafter India's premier all-rounder suffered a back injury during the Asia Cup late last year and had to undergo a surgery in London. The recuperation process kept Hardik out of action for a few months before making a comeback to the Indian team for the ODI series against South Africa at home.

But as fate would have it, the first match of the series in Dharamsala was abandoned due to rain and the rest of the series was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, delaying the return of Hardik.

Hardik would have got a chance to play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 but even that tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the Covid 19.

More HARDIK PANDYA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Hardik Pandya to be father soon
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 20:14 [IST]
Other articles published on May 31, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue