Hardik Pandya thrills with stunning counter-attack: Twitterati hail his breezy 95-ball 93

Image Courtesy: BCCI

Cape Town, Jan 6: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya played one of the most memorable knocks of his international career so far as he played a gritty 93-run knock in the first innings against South Africa in the opening Test here on Saturday (January 6).

Indians were in a spot of bother when the aggressive right-handed bowler came out to bat but his counter-attacking knock revived his side against Proteas. Batting at a strike rate of almost 98, Pandya smashed 14 boundaries and a six in his innings and steered his team through troubled waters.

At one stage India's first innings seemed to be folded within 150 runs, but his knock which had a mix of caution and aggression frustrated the Proteas as long as he stayed at the crease.

After spending some time at the crease, the right-handed batsman began targetting the opposition bowlers.

Pandya dominated a restorative eighth-wicket stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (25) and together put up 99-runs before Bhuvneshwar was dismissed.

Pandya too couldn't keep the concentration intact and edged when he was just 7 short of his straight second Test century. But his valiant effort at a crucial stage of the game was hailed by fans and experts for it prevented the match slip away from his team's grip.

Following Pandya's departure at 199, India could only add 10 more runs to their first innings' total and were folded for 209.

Story first published: Saturday, January 6, 2018, 20:57 [IST]
