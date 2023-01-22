Has Rohit Sharma indicated a change in team for the final ODI against New Zealand?

It was a clinical performance from the bowlers who rattled the Kiwis and bundled them out for a mere 108 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front in the run-chase and ensured any hiccup was avoided.

Having won the first couple of games, India will now be playing the exhibition tie in Indore on January 24. India captain Rohit Sharma went with the same team for the first couple of matches, as he wanted to continue with the winning combination.

But with the series wrapped up, will Indian coach Rahul Dravid and company be tempted to make some alterations to the team? It is a massive conundrum for India.

Although they will be tempted to give opportunities to some other players, they must also be keen to win the final game and ensure a whitewash. Also, with a 3-0 win, India can become the number 1 ranked ODI side in the world, hence that incentive can't also be undermined.

But Indian captain Rohit Sharma has already hinted there may be some changes in the squad for the final ODI in Indore. The Indian captain said he is unsure whether he will choose to bat or bowl if he wins the toss in the final game.

"Not sure what I'll do at Indore (in the final game). The confidence is high within the group and that's great to see," Rohit said during the post-match presentation.

Although many people mistook his words as a team selection dilemma, but it seems the Indian captain was only saying about his decision if he wins the toss again.

Rohit Sharma forgot his decision after winning the Toss in Raipur and he will have to sort that out before the next game. But will India give chances to some youngsters?

The likes of Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed are warming the benches. Umran Malik has also been left out of the team for the last few matches and Indian team management will have an eye to give them some game time.