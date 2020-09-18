Having pulled out of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina wishes to train Jammu and Kashmir players

"Famous (ex-) international cricketer Suresh Raina called on the Director-General of Police, J-K, Dilbag Singh at Police Headquarters (PHQ) here today, and had a discussion about a series of plans of J-K Police for encouraging local youth in honing their sports skills," the spokesman said.

He said at the very outset, the DGP thanked the former India cricketer for visiting the PHQ and appreciated the commitment of the star player for volunteering his services in youth engagement programmes in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Famed Indian Cricketer Sh Suresh Raina @ImRaina called on DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh at PHQ Srinagar and had discussions about a series of plans of J&K Police for encouraging local youth in honing their #sports skills.He volunteered to meet and guide some cricket teams. pic.twitter.com/7HTJjoylBX — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) September 18, 2020

The DGP said the presence of the star cricketer in Jammu and Kashmir would help in connecting with the people, particularly the youth, thus channelising their energy in positive directions. Raina said he wants to promote sports amongst the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The former Indian batsman said he would like to guide talented youngsters or children from various parts including schools, colleges and rural areas of J-K. Raina had earlier, in a letter to the DGP, written for the promotion of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying talented youngsters particularly underprivileged kids in the union territory.

CSK vice-captain Raina returned from the UAE before his team hit the nets to prepare for the IPL 13.

