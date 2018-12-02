Head backs Australia seamers to get Kohli under control

Kohli is rated as the world's top batsman in the longest form after a stunning 2018 that has seen him amass more runs than anyone else.

In his 10 matches this year, Kohli has scored 1063 runs, registering four centuries at an average of 59.05.

He will lead India over the upcoming four matches, with the first starting at Adelaide on Thursday, and Head believes the hosts have the bowling quality to keep him quiet.

"Hopefully the boys get him under control," Head told reporters on Sunday. "I think to face the three big quicks , I know how much hard work it is.

"If they can put him under enough pressure, everybody in the world is a person, a human.

"So we know he is a good player but I think we have got good bowlers to do this job.

"We are one of the best bowling units in the world, so it is going to be an exciting battle and hopefully we'll come out on top."

And Adelaide-native Head expects the pitch to deliver for both bat and ball, which should make for a thrilling contest.

"I think it has been a new-ball wicket," he added. "Batters have got in once the ball has got a little bit older.

"Guys have scored runs and it has spun, so the wicket's done everything really well.

"The last time we were here, Lyon took a lot of wickets on day five. So it has spun quite a bit. I think it will be a good wicket all around.

"Hopefully, it's got a lot of pace in it. As the Shield season has gone on here, wickets have become quicker. So it will be a really good wicket for bat and ball and it will be a really good contest."