Hurricanes win big as BBL champions Renegades slump to 0-3

The Renegades' horror start to their BBL title defence continued on Tuesday – beaten by seven wickets at Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

Melbourne lost eight for 38 as they were bowled out for 147 before Hobart – led by D'Arcy Short and Ben McDermott – chased down the total with five balls to spare on Christmas Eve.

The Renegades slumped to 0-3 following the devastating defeat, while the Hurricanes improved to 2-1.

RENEGADES IN A HOLE AFTER COLLAPSE

With Aaron Finch at the crease, the Renegades were looking comfortable in their pursuit of win number one this season.

After Sam Harper was dismissed for a duck and Shaun Marsh scored 37, Renegades captain Finch hit 50 off 36 balls to have the titleholders 109 for two.

Then it turned sour for the Renegades. Finch chipped a shot to mid-wicket, sparking a stunning collapse against the Hurricanes.

The Renegades lost their final seven wickets in 23 balls – James Faulkner (3-26 from 3.1 overs), Nathan Ellis (3-15 from three overs), Riley Meredith (3-26 from four overs) and Qais Ahmad (1-23 from four overs) enjoying the ball.

SHORT AND MCDERMOTT STEER HURRICANES

The Renegades' capitulation opened the door for the Hurricanes, and Short and McDermott took full advantage.

Short set the tone after opener Simon Milenko and Caleb Jewell departed in the same Tom Cooper (2-32) over, hitting seven boundaries and a six for a 45-ball 60 in Hobart.

While he was trapped lbw by Cameron Boyce (1-20 from four overs), captain McDermott (51 not out) and David Miller (25 not out) sealed the win and heaped further misery on the Renegades.

MILLER SHOWS HIS POWER

There are big sixes and then there are big sixes.

South African import Miller sent a Harry Gurney delivery out of the ground in the 17th over to cap a miserable day for the visiting Renegades.