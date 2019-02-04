Jason Holder suspended for final Test against England

Antigua, Feb 4: West Indies will be without Jason Holder for the third and final Test against England after their captain was handed a one-match ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Holder's side recorded a crushing 10-wicket victory in the second Test to wrap up the series, but the skipper has been punished for a slow over-rate in Antigua.
The Windies were two overs short of their target, so Holder will play no part when they attempt to pull off a whitewash in St Lucia and the all-rounder has also been fined 40 per cent of his match fee.
Holder's team-mates were docked 20 per cent of their match fees by the ICC.
The captain was also found guilty of a minor over-rate offence during the Barbados Test against Sri Lanka last year.
Holder has played a huge part in the Windies' triumph over England, making a first Test double century at the Kensington Oval to claim the man of the match award and also impressing with the ball, while leading the side so impressively.
Vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite is expected to lead the team in Holder's absence, having done so in two Tests against Bangladesh last year while the 27-year-old was injured.
The final Test of the series gets under way on Saturday.
