Jason Holder suspended for final Test against England

Holder's side recorded a crushing 10-wicket victory in the second Test to wrap up the series, but the skipper has been punished for a slow over-rate in Antigua.

The Windies were two overs short of their target, so Holder will play no part when they attempt to pull off a whitewash in St Lucia and the all-rounder has also been fined 40 per cent of his match fee.

Holder's team-mates were docked 20 per cent of their match fees by the ICC.

The captain was also found guilty of a minor over-rate offence during the Barbados Test against Sri Lanka last year.

Holder has played a huge part in the Windies' triumph over England, making a first Test double century at the Kensington Oval to claim the man of the match award and also impressing with the ball, while leading the side so impressively.

Vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite is expected to lead the team in Holder's absence, having done so in two Tests against Bangladesh last year while the 27-year-old was injured.

The final Test of the series gets under way on Saturday.