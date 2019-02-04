Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jason Holder suspended for final Test against England

By Opta
Jason Holder suspended for final Test against England due to slow over rate
Holder was also found guilty of a minor over-rate offence during the Barbados Test against Sri Lanka last year.

Antigua, Feb 4: West Indies will be without Jason Holder for the third and final Test against England after their captain was handed a one-match ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Holder's side recorded a crushing 10-wicket victory in the second Test to wrap up the series, but the skipper has been punished for a slow over-rate in Antigua.

The Windies were two overs short of their target, so Holder will play no part when they attempt to pull off a whitewash in St Lucia and the all-rounder has also been fined 40 per cent of his match fee.

Holder's team-mates were docked 20 per cent of their match fees by the ICC.

The captain was also found guilty of a minor over-rate offence during the Barbados Test against Sri Lanka last year.

Holder has played a huge part in the Windies' triumph over England, making a first Test double century at the Kensington Oval to claim the man of the match award and also impressing with the ball, while leading the side so impressively.

Vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite is expected to lead the team in Holder's absence, having done so in two Tests against Bangladesh last year while the 27-year-old was injured.

The final Test of the series gets under way on Saturday.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue